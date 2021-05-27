Closed laneway on Fourth Ave. NW to become property of two homeowners
An undeveloped laneway that city council closed in April will now become the property of the two property owners who live adjacent to the path. Council legally closed the lane on the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest on April 12 since it was not required to transport vehicles, nor was it ever used as an alley. The adjacent owners of 1018 and 1024 Fourth Avenue Northwest recently asked city hall to subdivide the lane so they could each purchase a portion for additional space; they had already used the path as yard space for decades.www.moosejawtoday.com