newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Closed laneway on Fourth Ave. NW to become property of two homeowners

By Jason G. Antonio
moosejawtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undeveloped laneway that city council closed in April will now become the property of the two property owners who live adjacent to the path. Council legally closed the lane on the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest on April 12 since it was not required to transport vehicles, nor was it ever used as an alley. The adjacent owners of 1018 and 1024 Fourth Avenue Northwest recently asked city hall to subdivide the lane so they could each purchase a portion for additional space; they had already used the path as yard space for decades.

www.moosejawtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeowners#City Hall#City Council#City Services#Meeting Space#Yard Space#Utilities#One Unit Dwellings#April#Vehicles#Fourth Ave Nw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Deschutes County, ORmycentraloregon.com

Deschutes County Budgets For Growth

Deschutes County has released its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The total proposed budget, including County Service Districts, is $634,746,104, which represents an increase of 23 percent increase from last year’s adopted budget. Changes from last year are largely being driven by the addition of $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and $41 million in capital investments.
Worldmidwestradio.ie

Galway City Council & Gardai close Middle Arch

Galway City Council has reinstated restrictions to the 'Middle Arch' after Gardai dispersed large crowds last night. The council has closed off access at Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Key since early this morning. These measures are aiming to assist Gardaí in implementing social distancing in the city. The temporary...
New York City, NYNY Daily News

The way home: The City Council makes the prudent choice and increases the city’s rental voucher

On March 1, 2020, we called on the City Council to enact a measure increasing the value of vouchers homeless residents can use to exit temporary shelters, where more than 60,000 people were languishing each night, unable to find apartments affordable enough for their vouchers. Average length of stay in shelter had risen to 446 days, and the city was spending $3 billion yearly on homeless services, including more than $486 million on costly hotel rooms, an average of $272 a night.
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Residential property code on Algona council's radar

ALGONA—City council members have begun their review of a proposed property and maintenance code for all housing in Algona. The proposal was discussed during a work session Monday, May 17, at City Hall. The document states: “The provisions of this code shall apply to all existing residential and nonresidential structures...
TrafficWTOP

9th Street protected bike lane project gets moving

D.C. is getting a new 1.6 mile, two-way protected bicycle track years after the final study on the project was released. Plans put the track on the east side of 9th Street NW. It will connect Florida Avenue/U Street NW to the north and Pennsylvania Avenue to the south, officials said.
Perryton, TXperrytonherald.com

City now taking applications for h-m tax funding

The City of Perryton is now taking applications from organizations seeking to apply for hotel-motel occupancy tax funds. Applications are available at City Hall. The application will cover events or projects happening between Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. The application period began May 27. Applications are due back to City Hall by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18, in order to be considered…
Los Angeles, CAurbanize.city

L.A. City Planning Commission clears infill project in North Hollywood

In unanimous vote, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission signed off yesterday on a proposed multifamily residential development in North Hollywood. The Commission's vote approved density bonus incentives requested by project applicant Garen Boyajian of Blix Equities, LLC, who is planning a new apartment complex at 10912 W. Blix Street. The proposed development, which would replace a fourplex, calls for the construction of a five-story edifice featuring 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments above subterranean parking for 16 vehicles.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby Destination Development plat approved

The Derby City Council took the final step to pave the way for additional STAR bond project construction at its May 25 meeting, approving the final plat for the Derby Destination Development second addition. Encompassing 4.9 acres, the replatting created one larger lot for the rock-climbing gym and outdoor BMX...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Part of Old Fourth Ward will be closed off to traffic

ATLANTA - A portion of the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta will soon be closed off to traffic on weekends. Edgewood Avenue between Boulevard and Jackson Street will be closed off to cars starting the second week of June. Johnny Martinez and Brandon Ley are owners of the Georgia Beer...
Sioux City, IAtribuneledgernews.com

Portion of Fourth Street to temporarily close

May 27—SIOUX CITY — Fourth Street, between Iowa Street and Floyd Boulevard, will close Tuesday morning so that a private contractor can make utility connections to an adjacent building. The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the closure is expected to end by the afternoon of June...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

City of Erie Working to Address 'Disruptive Behavior' on Dobbins Landing

The City of Erie plans to take proactive action to address litter, disruptive behavior and public safety at Dobbins Landing, it said in a news release Friday. Businesses on the bayfront have voiced public safety and security concerns to the City including:. Parking access. Vehicles blocking streets/businesses. Engine revving/peeling out.
Asbury, IAsuperhits106.com

Skate Country To Close and Become a School Building

Skate Country, which has been around since 1972, is in the process of being sold and turned into an elementary school campus. On June 8th, the Asbury Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider a special permit application for the property on Saratoga Road, as well as an adjoining piece of vacant land. If approved, the special permit would allow a school to operate on those parcels. Amy Rush, the principal at Tri-State Christian School, has confirmed that the school wants to use the two parcels for a second campus in Asbury. She said the new location would be used as an elementary campus, while the school’s existing building would be used as a secondary school. Skate Country owner Steve Koopmann confirmed the possible sale of the building. He said this Sunday, May 30th, would mark the final day of open skating. The business will remain open in June for occasional private events and cease operations completely when the building purchase is finalized.
Personal Financemyeastkootenaynow.com

Property tax notices mailed to Cranbrook homeowners

Municipal taxes are due Friday, July 2, 2021. The City of Cranbrook said they have mailed tax notices to all property owners on record. If a home hasn’t received their notice by the first week of June, they are asked to contact Cranbrook City Hall at (250) 489-0233 to get a copy.
Fall River, MAHerald News

These houses were an eyesore in Fall River neighborhoods. Now they're gone.

FALL RIVER — Thanks to the revitalized Building Blocks Program under Mayor Paul Coogan's administration there are two less extremely blighted properties in two Fall River neighborhoods and some pretty happy residents. “This should have been done a long time ago,” said Lawton Street resident Antonio Quental. “There were rats...
Columbus, INLocal News Digital

Fair Oaks Mall property to become NexusPark

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The city of Columbus, in partnership with Columbus Regional Health (CRH), announced on Tuesday the next steps in the development of the Fair Oaks Mall property. The health, wellness, and recreation-focused campus has been renamed NexusPark. NexusPark will include an indoor sports fieldhouse, Columbus Parks and Recreation...