Chuck Vestal to retire at the end of June

Long-time City employee made lasting impact on Senior Games. The names “Chuck Vestal” and “Senior Games” are almost synonymous. For folks who’ve participated in Piedmont Plus Senior Games/SilverArts, Chuck has been their mentor, coach, umpire, and inspiration for the past ten years. From overseeing croquet and shuffleboard competitions, to swimming, golf, tennis, cornhole, ping pong and more, Chuck has been the guy who organizes the games and keeps them going, and has built up the local games to one of the best in the state.