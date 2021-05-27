Analysis: G-CSF Biosimilars Could Reduce Costs While Improving FN-Related Outcomes

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.