PUMA Unveils 3 New Colorways for the RS-Dreamer

Adding to their cult-loved line of collaborative sneakers, COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse are now introducing two new colorways of the Chuck 70. Arriving in both high and low-top options, the kicks are dressed in hues dubbed “Blue Quartz” and “Steel Gray.” The former is a bold blue shade while the latter is a minimal, toned-down gray. Celebrating the duo’s decade-long partnership, the shoe is highlighted with CDG PLAY’s signature heart motif in black with googly eyes on the laterals. The canvas material is contrasted with white topstitching details throughout, while both brands’ logos are printed on the footbed. All four styles are rounded out with white shoelaces and midsoles.