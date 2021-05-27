PUMA Unveils 3 New Colorways for the RS-Dreamer
To celebrate J. Cole and others’ drive to chase their dreams, PUMA is releasing three new colorways of the rapper’s signature shoe, the RS-DREAMER. Set to return in Red, Blue and Lime Green colorways, the sneaker meets the street with a court-ready design for a fully playable pair of kicks. The RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.www.ballerstatus.com