PUMA Unveils 3 New Colorways for the RS-Dreamer

By Staff
Baller Status
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate J. Cole and others’ drive to chase their dreams, PUMA is releasing three new colorways of the rapper’s signature shoe, the RS-DREAMER. Set to return in Red, Blue and Lime Green colorways, the sneaker meets the street with a court-ready design for a fully playable pair of kicks. The RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.

www.ballerstatus.com
J Cole
J Cole
