Tips for managing seasonal allergies

Are you miserable in the spring and fall? Are you dependent on Claritin, Zyrtec, or Allegra to get you through? Seasonal allergies are shrugged off as a pesky annoyance that some unfortunate individuals suffer from. However, the number of Americans with hayfever skyrocketed from one in ten in the 1980s, to one in three by 2000. This phenomenon is commonly attributed to global warming, with longer warm seasons and increased pollen loads, but is this really the whole picture? Did you know that allergies are in fact a sign of liver toxicity? Or that allergies are often connected to autoimmunity, the result of a hyperactive immune system? Did you know that you can, in fact, heal your seasonal allergy condition, and use symptoms as a way to monitor how healthy you are?