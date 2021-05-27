Cancel
Tips for managing seasonal allergies

By Tim Blunt, Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist/Owner
Cover picture for the articleSpring is here at last, and while most of us welcome the warm weather and are happy to get back outside, it also means dreaded allergy season is back in full swing. COVID-19 has changed much of our lives, including allergy season. Allergies are challenging at the best of times, but symptoms of seasonal allergies may be easily confused with COVID-19 symptoms. On top of this added confusion, allergy sufferers are also worried about sideways glances from sneezing and sniffles in public. If you are normally sneezing or coughing your way through spring, summer and fall months, you may now be extra mindful of managing your allergy symptoms in public.

