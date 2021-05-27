newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharr, TX

Pharr Advocates for Passage of TxDOT Permitting Process Legislation for Bridges Located Over the Rio Grande

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharr, Texas – The City of Pharr has successfully advocated and led the efforts for the passage of Senate Bill 2243 in the Texas Legislature, a bill that amends the Transportation Code by providing an exemption from commission approval for the reconstruction or improvement of existing bridges over the Rio Grande, including the Pharr International Bridge. Today, the bill was passed in the House of Representatives and is on its way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature. Both Senators Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio, Jr. as well as State Representative Terry Canales worked with the City of Pharr to get the bill passed through their respective chambers. It should be noted that this bill was filed unprecedentedly late as an emergency bill in the Texas Senate and made its way to passage in a record time of 21 days. Particularly, Senator Hinojosa is responsible for taking the lead so quickly, ensuring the buy-in from Senate Committee on Transportation Chariman, TxDOT leadership, and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

texasborderbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
Pharr, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Canales
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Txdot#State Officials#U S Department Of State#Texas Officials#Federal Officials#State Law#The Texas Legislature#The Texas Senate#The Department Of State#The White House#The Presidential Permit#The Expansion Project#Mexican#South Texas Border#Pharr City Council#Transportation Committees#Txdot Leadership#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

U.S.-Mexico Binational Leaders Call on DHS to Lift Border Travel Restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition (TBC) has joined more than two dozen U.S.-Mexico binational leaders in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lift restrictions that limit non-essential travel at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada borders. In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks, border leaders...
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

City of McAllen City Hall Site of Next Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

City of McAllen officials, in conjunction with Hidalgo County will be hosting a limited number of first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at McAllen City Hall, Commission Chamber, 3rd Floor, 1300 W. Houston Avenue. Parking for the clinic will be in parking areas around the building.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

4 coronavirus deaths, 51 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 51 additional cases of the virus Monday morning. The four deaths include an Edinburg woman over the age of 70, a woman in her 60s and another over the age of 70 from McAllen, and a Mercedes man over the age of 70. These deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,854.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Hidalgo County, TXkurv.com

Hidalgo County Providing COVID Relief For Qualifying Renters

Hidalgo County is launching a Rental Relief Program for renters at risk of becoming homeless due to a loss of income related to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. $26 million is being allocated through the state to the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency for emergency rent support. The money...
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.