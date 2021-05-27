Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

Have today’s youth lost the thirst for competition?

By Timothy Ramsey
wschronicle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know sports evolve over time; however, I think the thing that should always stay the same is the heart for competition. Unfortunately, for many that is not the main goal of sports anymore. It seems sports is almost singularly about winning, and winning alone for many. I get that...

wschronicle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Pop Warner
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Running Track#Thirst#Youth Football#Youth Sports#Professional Athletes#Team Sports#Professional Football#Pop Warner Football#Potomac High School#Division Ii#The Power 5 Division#Kids Trophies#Mentality#School Choice#Today#Recognition#Weight#College#Multiple Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Indy 500 And MLB Have Lost Their Memorial Day Appeal

Doubleheaders and the big race were major staples of the holiday. There is a little bit of everything for every sports fan on Memorial Day weekend even during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, soccer, golf, tennis, NFL off season workouts, baseball and some Triple Crown horse racing talk. But in days gone by, May 30th, which was the official Memorial Day holiday before Congress moved four holidays to Monday observances in 1968, was reserved for two major events, the Indianapolis 500 and Major League Baseball doubleheaders. The Indianapolis 500 was a must-see event and people planned early summer vacations with the race as the centerpiece. The NBA playoffs ended in April as did the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. There was no NBA until 1949 after a merger of sorts between the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League. National Football League teams folded shop in December and didn’t reopen until training camp in July, there were defined sports seasons. It wasn’t until 1961 that stock car racing held a big Memorial Day weekend event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Major League Baseball’s teams through the 1960s would schedule doubleheaders on Memorial Day. The doubleheader has for the most part been pushed into the dustbin of Major League Baseball history.