Coexistence holes characterize the assembly and disassembly of multispecies systems

The occurrence of phlogopite and amphibole in mantle ultramafic rocks is widely accepted as the modal effect of metasomatism in the upper mantle. However, their simultaneous formation during metasomatic events and the related sub-solidus equilibrium with the peridotite has not been extensively studied. In this work, we discuss the geochemical conditions at which the pargasite-phlogopite assemblage becomes stable, through the investigation of two mantle xenoliths from Mount Leura (Victoria State, Australia) that bear phlogopite and the phlogopite + amphibole (pargasite) pair disseminated in a harzburgite matrix. Combining a mineralogical study and thermodynamic modelling, we predict that the P–T locus of the equilibrium reaction pargasite + forsterite = Na-phlogopite + 2 diopside + spinel, over the range 1.3–3.0 GPa/540–1500 K, yields a negative Clapeyron slope of -0.003 GPa K–1 (on average). The intersection of the P–T locus of supposed equilibrium with the new mantle geotherm calculated in this work allowed us to state that the Mount Leura xenoliths achieved equilibrium at 2.3 GPa /1190 K, that represents a plausible depth of ~ 70 km. Metasomatic K-Na-OH rich fluids stabilize hydrous phases. This has been modelled by the following equilibrium equation: 2 (K,Na)-phlogopite + forsterite = 7/2 enstatite + spinel + fluid (components: Na2O,K2O,H2O). Using quantum-mechanics, semi-empirical potentials, lattice dynamics and observed thermo-elastic data, we concluded that K-Na-OH rich fluids are not effective metasomatic agents to convey alkali species across the upper mantle, as the fluids are highly reactive with the ultramafic system and favour the rapid formation of phlogopite and amphibole. In addition, oxygen fugacity estimates of the Mount Leura mantle xenoliths [Δ(FMQ) = –1.97 ± 0.35; –1.83 ± 0.36] indicate a more reducing mantle environment than what is expected from the occurrence of phlogopite and amphibole in spinel-bearing peridotites. This is accounted for by our model of full molecular dissociation of the fluid and incorporation of the O-H-K-Na species into (OH)-K-Na-bearing mineral phases (phlogopite and amphibole), that leads to a peridotite metasomatized ambient characterized by reduced oxygen fugacity.