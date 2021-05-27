‘Sense8’ Book is going to be released in June 2021

When the weather is nice and the movie theaters are too dark to enjoy the sunny weather, what’s a better way to revel in the sun than with a nice book? Maybe you don’t know where to start, what to look for and maybe you simply need a change in scenery. Or maybe you don’t want to just read about summer, you want to feel it. So instead of reading at home maybe change your atmosphere. Here’s a list of future book releases that can help you not only anticipate good weather but feel truly immersed in the warm fuzzy feelings that come with the new season.