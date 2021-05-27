Cancel
CU Lecture Details Sedition Act and an Early Transition of Power in U.S. History

By Hank Lacey
lawweekcolorado.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA renowned constitutional scholar regaled attendees of an online lecture hosted by the University of Colorado Law School late last month with the story of the Sedition Act and the rocky transition of power between the nation’s second and third presidents. Yale Law School professor Akhil Reed Amar’s presentation drew parallels between this year’s anxious shift from the presidency of Donald Trump to President Joe Biden’s administration.

lawweekcolorado.com
