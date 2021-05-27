Study shows N.C. parents praise summer learning programs, but many out of reach for children
WASHINGTON, DC — After a year of isolation, learning loss, and trauma for many students, this summer will be especially important for young people to begin to heal, re-connect, and make learning gains. Yet a study released recently finds that even before the pandemic, some 400,713 North Carolina children and youth were without access to summer learning programs. This was 33% of North Carolina children not in a summer program whose parents wanted to enroll them. In fact, for every North Carolina child in a summer learning program in 2019, one more was waiting to get in.wschronicle.com