Study shows N.C. parents praise summer learning programs, but many out of reach for children

SWAMPSCOTT — The school district will offer a six-week academic program this summer to help students get back on track after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will run for four hours a day from July 5 to Aug. 13 and will be available for students going into grades one through 12. The administration has reached out to students who have been identified as needing academic support to invite them to the program, but expects to open it up to all district families in the coming weeks.