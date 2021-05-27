newsbreak-logo
RENFE orders high speed power cars to haul rebuilt sleeping cars

Railway Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPAIN: RENFE has awarded Talgo a €281∙5m framework contract for the supply of 26 gauge-convertible dual-system 3 kV DC and 25 kV 50 Hz high speed train power cars. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news...

