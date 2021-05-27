Drivers will hit the roads with a vengeance Memorial Day weekend as Connecticut emerges from its coronavirus slump

Like coiled springs ready to be sprung, some 1.7 million New Englanders are getting ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend, the AAA says — 60% more than last year when COVID-19 restrictions kept them home.

Most will travel by car despite a steep rise in the price of gas, said Amy Parmenter, a spokeswoman for AAA of Greater Hartford.

Some 116,000 New England residents will fly to their holiday destinations, an increase of almost 590% over last year, but 25% less than the number that flew in 2019. Parmenter said. Only about 2,000 New Englanders will travel by bus, rail or cruise ship.

“The truth of the matter is, 93% of New Englanders will be traveling by car. It’s really a car holiday,” she said.

Make sure your car is road-ready

Those looking to drive in Connecticut should be aware of a few things, Parmenter said. One is that even cars that have been sitting around unused during the pandemic might need maintenance.

AAA expects to respond to more then 3,600 calls from members in need of emergency roadside service in the Greater Hartford area alone, she said, and about half of those callers will need a tow.

“AAA is urging everyone to make sure their vehicles are road-ready before heading out,” Parmenter said. “ Many vehicle owners neglected basic maintenance during the pandemic and now they are paying the price — dead batteries, tire issues … or worse.”

Be prepared to pay more for gas

As drivers fill their tanks, they’ll probably notice gas prices are higher than they’ve been in years. The national average on Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the highest it’s been since 2014, the AAA said, and gas prices across the state will be the highest since 2018.

When compared to the pandemic lows of last year, the difference is striking. The average price of gas in Connecticut Thursday was $3.07, compared to $1.95 in 2020, Parmenter said. But it’s only 9 cents a gallon higher than it was on May 27, 2019.

Don’t drink and drive

Besides AAA, another organization expects to be busy this weekend, the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers from each of the agency’s 11 barracks will be on the lookout for drunken drivers during roving patrols from Thursday through Monday nights, state police said. In addition to watching for impaired drivers, they will look for other traffic scofflaws and ask drivers to buckle up, slow down and get rid of distractions like cellphones.

Drivers also should plan for something they haven’t had to worry about for a while — traffic delays.

“We ask that all drivers be our partners in safety. As the state lifts pandemic restrictions, the potential for more traffic issues increases,” said state police Col. Stavros Mellekas. “Lawful driving by all motorists is the key to avoiding tragedies on Connecticut’s highways.”

State parks are fully reopened

Those headed to state parks will no longer find blocked-off parking spaces to reduce crowds. The parks are fully reopened, and masks are not required outdoors for those who are vaccinated, said Will Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear them outdoors when in large crowds or unable to stay 6 feet away from others.

While most swimming locations have lifeguards, DEEP was only about 62% staffed as of Wednesday, he said.

“This isn’t dissimilar to where we were a year ago, and we’ll be able to staff six of the eight swimming areas we typically staff (including all four shoreline state parks), but we’d love to have some more lifeguards,” he said. Those interested may go to workoutside.ct.gov to apply.

Flyers, beware

It’s not going to be the best weather in Connecticut this weekend, but those looking to travel beyond the state’s border and fly should be prepared to shell out more money than usual, Parmenter said.

Flights are going to be more expensive, she said, because some airlines still limit seating and “you’ll have more people competing for fewer seats.”

And those who want to rent a car when they reach their destinations will need to plan ahead because many rental businesses sold their cars during the pandemic, she said.

“It’s a huge story, because people are booking flights and they’re unable to get a rental car or the rental car [costs] more than the flight,” she said.

