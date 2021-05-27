newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Next Big Thing: Carolina Miranda on Her Breakout Telenovelas and Leading Netflix’s Mexican Thriller ‘Who Killed Sara?’

By Justina Bonilla
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Netflix’s Mexican mystery thriller series Who Killed Sara? — which became the streamer’s most popular non-English-language series in the U.S. to date when its first season launched in April — Carolina Miranda stars as the only daughter of the Lazcanos, one of the country’s richest families. She becomes an unlikely ally to Alex (Manolo Cardona), who has been released from prison after being framed for his sister’s death by the Lazcanos. Amid a dizzying churn of lies, corruption, betrayal and death, Miranda brings a bold yet heartfelt sincerity to the role of Elisa. Who Killed Sara? showrunner José Ignacio Valenzuela recalls that Miranda won the role because “she displayed hues of emotions, including showing frailty, romance and tenderness. She also has a powerful disposition.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
420
Followers
603
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Cardona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Telenovela#Thr#Hollywood Stars#Netflix Inc#Mexico#Mexican#Non English#Thr#Telemundo#Men In Black#Hollywood Reporter#Television#Daughter#U S Film Projects#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Who Killed Sara?: The 6 Bats—t Twists That Have Us Excited for Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 1 of Who Killed Sara?. Season 1 of Who Killed Sara? had a lot of fans feeling like Alex and looking for answers… minus the vengeance. More from TVLineWho Killed Sara?'s Manolo Cardona Promises an Answers-Filled Season 2TVLine Items: Handmaid's Aftershow, Who Killed...
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2: Release Date, When It Will Be Aired?

It’s time to unveil the central puzzle of Netflix’s top-rated series, “Who Killed Sara?”. Netflix has officially established the trailer of Who Killed Sara? Season 2 and confirmed its launch date. Who Killed Sara landed on Netflix on March 24 and became a top hit on the stage in a...
TV SeriesEW.com

Who Killed Sara? star Manolo Cardona teases killer's true identity and a 'reloaded' season 2

Fans are in for a lot of surprises when Who Killed Sara? returns for season 2. This time around, Alex's (Manolo Cardona) quest for revenge on the Lazcano family for framing him for the murder of his sister, Sara, will see him face his worst nightmare — the reality that his sister is not who she appeared to be, and maybe he never really knew her at all. Confronted with more lies, secrets, plots, and — oh yeah — that mystery corpse in his own backyard, his quest for the truth is only getting harder.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Premiere Recap: Mental Illness, Secret Siblings and Things That Go Boom — Grade It!

Who Killed Sara?‘s Alex spent nearly two decades behind bars, exalting his sister as a saint in his mind. But that image of Sara came crashing down when Alex found Sara’s hidden journal and read it in the Season 2 premiere of the addictive and soapy Netflix series, which dropped this Wednesday. Titled “The Two Faces of Sara,” the installment kicked off with a flashback of Sara having a psychotic break and attacking her mother and best friend, Marifer, before casually sauntering off to hang out with Alex and Rodolfo as if nothing had happened.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Bumblebee’ Director Travis Knight To Helm Netflix’s Vampire Action Thriller ‘Uprising’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and 21 Laps are teaming up for the Vampire action thriller Uprising, an adaption of Raymond Villareal the book A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising with Travis Knight on board to direct. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing for 21 Laps as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Jeremy Slater penned the latest draft, with previous drafts by Jay Basu and JD Payne & Patrick McKay.
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Who Killed Sara? finale explained: what happened in the last episode of season one?

Confused about the final episode of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? If you need some help, we've broken down the Who Killed Sara? finale. The show focuses on Sara’s brother, Álex (Manolo Cardona), who took the fall for his sister's murder for his best friend and Sara’s boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones), and ends up spending 18 years in prison. The show starts eighteen years later when Álex is being released from prison and ready to avenge his mother, Lucía (Mar Carrera), and sister by going up against the Lazcano family.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Earlier this spring Netflix sucked its subscribers into a tale of family betrayal and parasailing accidents thanks to Who Killed Sara? Now the drama is coming back with a whole new season. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, this thriller centers around the mysterious death of a teenager. After a boating...
CelebritiesEsquire

Who Killed Sara? Star Carolina Miranda Wants Us to Trust Elisa Lazcano

Carolina Miranda knows how to keep a secret. As the star of Netflix's newest hit mystery thriller, Who Killed Sara?, maintaining a poker face on and off the screen is a skill the 30-year-old Mexican actress has had to master. The series premiered on March 24, and quickly skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, gripping fans across the world. The streaming giant confirmed a second season mere days after its release, and it became the most popular non-English language Netflix show ever.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'Who Killed Sara?' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Who Killed Sara?. The Mexican Netflix series Who Killed Sara? is a story about revenge and redemption. It starts out with Sara Guzmán's (Ximena Lamadrid) brother Álex (Manolo Cardona) finding out that not only is his sister dead, but that he's being framed for her murder. Almost two decades later, he's out of prison for the crime. He's ready to get revenge and clear his name.
TV & VideosDecider

‘My Teacher, My Obsession’ Netflix Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The Seductive Thriller

Ah, the classic illicit love story: the student-teacher romance. From Lolita to the “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” music video, we love a tale about forbidden love. A relatively new entry to the category is My Teacher, My Obsession on Netflix. The film does take pains to explain that there’s no under-age, statutory business going on, that our student, Kyla (Lucy Loken) is 18 years old when she develops an unhealthy obsession with the new teacher at her high school, Chris (played by Rusty Joiner).
MoviesMovieWeb

Blumhouse's AI Thriller M3GAN Locks in Crazy Rich Asians Breakout Ronny Chieng

Actor Ronny Chieng of ﻿Crazy Rich Asians﻿ and ﻿Asian Comedien Destroys America!﻿ fame has been cast in the Universal movie M3GAN The production is described as being a tech horror thriller. Akela Cooper, who has written for ﻿Luke Cage, The Nun 2, ﻿as well as the upcoming ﻿Malignant﻿, has written the script. Directing duties will be taken by ﻿Gerard Johnstone, who previously worked on ﻿Housebound.﻿ The film is based on a story by legendary horror filmmaker James Wan.