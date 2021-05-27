newsbreak-logo
HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Finds Its Director

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot for Superman and Lois, is staying in the DC fold. The director is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of Green Lantern, HBO Max’s big-budget sci-fi police show based on the space-faring DC characters. Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros....

