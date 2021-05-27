Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Council gives support to crystal meth committee’s awareness campaign

By Jason G. Antonio
moosejawtoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal meth can look “really pretty like ice” or look murky and grey, but either way, it’s still a man-made stimulant that is highly addictive and deadly. Methamphetamine — also known as ice, crystal, jib, meth, chalk, go fast, or speed — comes in crystal, tablet or powder forms, although the way it looks is no indicator of its purity, Mary Lee Booth, prevention and awareness campaign co-ordinator with the Moose Jaw Crystal Meth Strategy Committee, explained during the May 25 city council meeting.

www.moosejawtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Drug Trafficking#Crystal Methamphetamine#City Council#Council Members#Committee Members#Meth Mouth#Mayor#Prevention#Campaign#Addiction#Fentanyl#Mental Health Wards#Police#Overdoses#Seizures#Crime Stoppers#Strategy#Message#Neighbourhoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Advocacychesterfield.co.uk

Extra funding for Derbyshire community groups

An extra £50,000 is being allocated to groups in Derbyshire which are supporting local communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Derbyshire County Council is making the money available to local community groups via the Public Health Covid-19 fund which was set up in June 2020. From helping a Chesterfield cancer support...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

VC County Health Department Gives Disinformation Regarding Safety Of The So-Called Vaccine

During the Covid Report on May 18, 2021, Public Health official Mr. Vargas continues to spew out disinformation about the covid jab. With a straight face he said the following: : “all three vaccines are shown to be very safe and effective; “with these vaccines, there is a 90%+ rate against a SERIOUS illness”; “its very effective in preventing DEATHS” ; “there’s been a dramatic drop in hospitalizations and deaths”; “no indication it causes sterilization”. Let’s analyze why each of those statements are falsehoods.
Buchanan County, MOnewspressnow.com

Council approves two citizen committees

Citizens will offer input on the proposed parks sales tax and the American Rescue Plan Act funds after the city council unanimously approved two citizen committees during their meeting Tuesday. Both citizen committees will help the council make funding decisions for the $39.6 million in COVID-19 funds and the potential...
lifeinnaples.net

Public Awareness Campaign on Vaccine Hesitancy

Public Awareness Campaign Aims to Move the Needle on Vaccine Hesitancy. Many in our community have questions regarding the safety, efficacy, and necessity of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. A local coalition of healthcare leaders is stepping forward together to help answer these questions and demonstrate that for an overwhelming majority of people, the COVID-19 vaccines are a safe, critical element to ending the pandemic. If we all pitch in and get our shots, it will help us to be able to safely and comfortably get back together with our family and friends, go to work together, and resume our travel and recreation to the fullest, while not endangering those around us.
King County, WAkingcounty.gov

Council approves Dunn’s awareness program for safe medicine return

The Metropolitan King County Council on Tuesday passed legislation sponsored by Vice Chair Reagan Dunn to establish an awareness campaign about King County’s secure medicine return program. It comes in the wake of new reports of skyrocketing drug overdoses affecting King County and the country. “With a rapid rise in...
Politicsfayettevillenc.gov

Council Stormwater Committee

Please be advised that the Council Stormwater Committee will be meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 10:30 a.m. in the St. Avold Conference Room. The public may access the meeting at:. To watch the Zoom meeting via video:. Passcode: 658489. Or Telephone:. Dial:+1 646 558 8656 US Meeting ID:...
Torrington, CTWestport News

Torrington youth committee launching Kindness Campaign

TORRINGTON — Michael Ahoua, vice chairman of the Mayor’s Committee on Youth, told the City Council his group’s latest project is a way to help residents of all ages feel a little better, “by being kind.”. Aptly called the Kindness Campaign, Ahoua said committee members reflected on the past year...
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/27/21 at 1:09 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Review of African American Heritage Reparation Coalition Committee Charge. Review of Resolution in Support of H.R.40/S. 40 (Council Sponsor: ? ; Community Sponsor: Amherst African Heritage Residents for Reparations). Review of Juneteenth Proclamation (Council Sponsor: ?). Adopt Selection Guidance for Districting Advisory Board, Declare Pool for to be sufficient. Adopt Selection Guidance for Finance Committee, Declare Pool for to be sufficient. Continued discussion of referral: Process to Recommend Appointments to Multiple-Member Bodies Appointed by the Town Council. Review June GOL Calendar: proposal to meet on June 23 (for DAB review) and to cancel June 30 meeting. Adoption of May 19, 2021 Minutes. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Discussion of future agenda items.Public Comment.
Politics560cfos.ca

Bruce County Committee Approves Revised Community Safety And Well-Being Plan

The Bruce County Human Services Committee approved the revised Community Safety and Well-Being Plan (CSWBP) municipal agreement between Bruce County, Grey County, and the sixteen participating local municipalities listed in the agreement. While most committee members voted in favour of the new deal, not everyone was sold on the idea,...
Park County, WYmybighornbasin.com

Park County Public Health: Vaccination Before Expiration

With Wyoming and Park County “seemingly” free of COVID-19, there’s a new effort to ensure an ample supply of vaccinations doesn’t go to waste this summer. Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton is once again working on getting the word out about vaccinations. As has been the case for several months, there is an ample supply and dwindling demand.
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

What HCFR needs: 'Planning, funding and commitment'

SEBRING — After three years helping Highlands County upgrade and consolidate fire and emergency medical services, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor hopes the county will keep improving and funding it. When he retires Sept. 30, Bashoor said, the county will still have a significant amount of work to do. “The...
Irvine, CAirvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine’s New Mayor and Council Majority Disregard Governmental Ethics & Campaign Promises, Triggering Angry Protests at City Hall

Last year, in the midst of his City Council election campaign, Councilman Mike Carroll violated Irvine City policy when he transferred tens of thousands of dollars — originally allocated for his Council staff — to instead cover the cost of promotional mailers he sent to Irvine residents. As Carroll’s violation...
Advocacymygrandeprairienow.com

Greenview Fire launches PTSD awareness campaign

The MD of Greenview Fire and Rescue has launched a T-shirt campaign to help bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Regional Fire Chief Wayne Brown says the goal is to help support those living with PTSD. “The importance of PTSD awareness and intervention at this time can not be...
independentnews.com

In Support of Council’s Approval of Eden Housing

I’m the president of Interfaith Housing, a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that has provided apartments in Livermore for low-income seniors since 1971. I strongly support the council’s approval of the Eden Housing project, and I would like to respond to frequently cited objections to it in previous letters to the editor. I’m paraphrasing multiple opposing comments in italics, with my responses beneath:
Politicspelicanpostonline.com

Will the council support Cointment’s 12-month moratorium

One week ago President Clint Cointment introduced an ordinance envisioning “a twelve month moratorium on any future subdivision of property” to Ascension’s Parish Council. To enact the requisite ordinance requires an eight-vote (out of 11 members) supermajority. As with any idea of Cointment’s, an obstructionist contingent on the council will resist due to the source, a fact made perfectly clear by the comments by three members.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

City Council committee considers workforce housing proposal

The Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee heard a presentation Wednesday morning about a proposal to convert 278 market-rate apartment units into “workforce housing” intended for middle-income workers, such as first responders, teachers and nurses. Michael Villegas, the city’s community preservation officer, told Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Jason Gibbs...