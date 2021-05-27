Council gives support to crystal meth committee’s awareness campaign
Crystal meth can look “really pretty like ice” or look murky and grey, but either way, it’s still a man-made stimulant that is highly addictive and deadly. Methamphetamine — also known as ice, crystal, jib, meth, chalk, go fast, or speed — comes in crystal, tablet or powder forms, although the way it looks is no indicator of its purity, Mary Lee Booth, prevention and awareness campaign co-ordinator with the Moose Jaw Crystal Meth Strategy Committee, explained during the May 25 city council meeting.www.moosejawtoday.com