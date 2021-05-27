Council gives support to crystal meth committee’s awareness campaign

Public Awareness Campaign Aims to Move the Needle on Vaccine Hesitancy. Many in our community have questions regarding the safety, efficacy, and necessity of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. A local coalition of healthcare leaders is stepping forward together to help answer these questions and demonstrate that for an overwhelming majority of people, the COVID-19 vaccines are a safe, critical element to ending the pandemic. If we all pitch in and get our shots, it will help us to be able to safely and comfortably get back together with our family and friends, go to work together, and resume our travel and recreation to the fullest, while not endangering those around us.