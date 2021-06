AC Milan have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after eight years with the club.The 22-year-old shot-stopper, who has been with the Italian giants since joining as a teenager in 2013, has run his contract down and is now a free agent.Technical director and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini officially announced Donnarumma’s exit on Wednesday.He said: “A professional must be ready to change shirts, I understand that it is difficult to accept but it is increasingly difficult for this not to happen. You have to have respect, he has never disrespected Milan.”Donnarumma made his competitive debut for Milan aged...