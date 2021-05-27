Hamilton LRT back on with federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 4, 2021) – “The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), on behalf of the entire public transportation industry, lauds House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio (D-OR), Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) for their exemplary leadership and foresight in crafting H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, which will put American infrastructure on footing to compete with any country in the world. APTA strongly supports the bill and its critical investments for surface transportation infrastructure, including $109 billion for public transportation and $95 billion for commuter rail, Amtrak, and other high-performance rail.