(Des Moines)--The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a Dickinson County case involving the six-figure renovation of a classic car. Al and Deb Poller of New Jersey sent their 1931 Chevy to Okoboji Classic Cars in 2013 for restoration. The final bill came to more than 112-thousand dollars. The Pollers had already paid 45-thousand and sued, saying they had a verbal agreement that $45,000 would be the limit. The district court ruled Okoboji Classic Cars was due the remaining 67-thousand dollars. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled the company had violated the state law requiring an estimate of the work and has no basis to keep the car or be paid the balance.