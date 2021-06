SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 66-year-old man who has dementia. Eugene Rodgers was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, when he left his home on Fenwick Lane on foot. At the time, Rodgers told friends that he was running an errand to a nearby store and would return soon. He has not been seen since. Friends and family have been unable to contact him, police said.