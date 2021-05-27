Clark named Darke DD superintendent

Andrea D. Townsend, Director of Career Technical and Special Education, Greenville City Schools. According to Educationdata.org, “Increasingly, Americans are skeptical about whether or not a college education prepares young adults for the workforce.” There continues to be an ongoing debate about what is the best for students regarding college and/or career readiness. I am not sure that the answer is a simple dichotomy. In fact, I suspect the plan for students after high school should be as unique as the students themselves. There are so many opportunities for students today. Traditional routes such as 4-year college, 2- year college, technical schools and military still serve a large part of the high school graduates. Today, however, students can consider other options including a 2-year to a 4-year degree bridge offered by most community and public colleges. Adult education training programs are available to graduates as well for certification in skills such as welding or business. Some students even consider a gap year to explore their interests and gain some memorable experiences. An option that often goes unnoticed, however is entering the workforce directly.