Darke County, OH

Clark named Darke DD superintendent

By Erik Martin
Daily Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities has named Tonya Clark as its next superintendent. She will succeed outgoing Darke DD superintendent Michael Beasecker, who will retire December 31. Clark has served as the business services director with Darke DD since July 2002 and has been the...

