John Tavares skates with Maple Leafs today

By Anthony Scultore
The Daily Goal Horn
 3 days ago
John Tavares skated with the Maple Leafs today. It was his first time on skates since his horrifying injury. His team is looking to close out their opening round series against the Montreal Canadiens tonight. John Tavares skates with Maple Leafs. It was a great sign to see Tavares on...

