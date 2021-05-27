National Geographic photographs rare species at North Florida Wildlife Center
National Geographic has set out on a mission to photograph rare species in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. By using these photos, National Geographic hopes to help spread education and inspire action to save animals whose species are on the brink of extinction. The initiative is led by photographer Joel Sartore, who has poured his heart and soul into his work. The movement is known as “The National Geographic Photo Ark.”ecbpublishing.com