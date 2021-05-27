Jacksonville Multifamily Report – Spring 2021

Jacksonville is Florida’s largest city, with almost a million residents. It’s also one of the biggest seaports in the state, earning it the nickname the “First Coast” by many. It’s a city that has many business opportunities, a vibrant arts and culture scene, many wonderful neighborhoods, and a growing and thriving LGBTQ community. In fact, The Advocate recently ranked Jacksonville as one of the “Top 5 Emerging Cities for Gays and Lesbians,” and with good reason. If you are part of the LGBTQ community and are thinking of making a move to Jacksonville, you’ll find plenty to love about it!