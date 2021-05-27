Cancel
Jacksonville Multifamily Report – Spring 2021

By Timea-Erika Papp
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. lays the groundwork for recovery, the Northeast Florida Regional Council established the Northeast Florida Economic Resilience Taskforce to support the region’s economic rebound, contingent on federal financial assistance and a fast-tracked vaccine rollout. The metro’s rental market has endured, with consistent rent expansion through 2020—as of February, rents were up 0.1 percent on a trailing three-month basis to $1,168, below the $1,399 U.S. average.

