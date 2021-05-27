newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Fantasy Island’: First Teaser Trailer for Fox Reboot of ’80s Classic

By James Hibberd
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fox’s reboot of the classic series has released its first teaser trailer. The clip is brief, but it does introduce the show’s star, Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez, Devious Maids). The character is described as a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke from the original show. Here’s the show’s official description:...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
420
Followers
603
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Island#Jack Of All Trades#Film Series#Film Star#Original Series#Starring In Drama#Drama Series#Fantasy Island#Abc#Trailer#Clip#Magical Realism#Perfection#Pilot Javier#Resort#Mr Roarke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Tattoo
Related
TV Seriestvweb.com

iCarly Revival Premiere Date Arrives Along with New Teaser and Photos

The long-awaited iCarly revival now has a premiere date on Paramount+. Most of the cast will return on their new streaming home starting June 17. The stars of iCarly have reunited in a new behind-the-scenes video teasing the upcoming revival on Paramount+ this summer. It's been previously revealed how most of the main stars of the original Nickelodeon show will be back to reprise their roles. This includes Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor, who respectively played Carly and Spencer Shay in the original series. The two both appear together in the video below, along with first-look photos.
TV Seriesaudacy.com

First Look Teaser of "Wonder Years" Reboot:

ABC is giving a sneak peek at “The Wonder Year” reboot. Don Cheadle is featured as the narrator for the Lee Daniels version of the classic series. This time around, the series will be centered on a Black family living in Alabama, starring Don Cheadle as the narrator for adult Dean Williams, Elisha Williams as the young Dean and Dulé Hill as dad Bill Williams. Saycon Sengbloh will play Lillian, the family's mother, and Laura Kariuki is set to star as Kim, Dean's older sister.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: iCarly Sets Premiere, Accused Remake at Fox and More

Miranda Cosgrove celebrated her birthday on the iCarly set on Friday with a premiere date for the revival: The series will debut Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+, a note inside the birthday cake reveals. Picking up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, the 13-episode season “finds Carly...
MoviesPolygon

Snake Eyes first trailer gears up for the G.I. Joe reboot

The G.I. Joe cinematic universe is back with a full reboot, on display in the first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which debuted during the MTV Movie Awards. The new movie will follow the training and early battles of the deadly ninja Snake Eyes, and likely show how he joined the G.I. Joe team.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for 'Fear Street' Thrilling Horror Trilogy on Netflix

"You can't stop her… your best chance is to run from this place!" Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Fear Street, a horror trilogy of three feature films debuting this summer on the streaming service. Based on the popular R.L. Stine best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. A murder mystery shakes up a town in Ohio: a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The three films will be released together: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. The ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. Scary times! I dig an ambitious cinema trilogy, especially showing them all one week apart. Killer plan! Have a look below.
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's MONSTERS AT WORK Series

Disney has shared the first trailer for Pixar’s upcoming series Monsters at Work, which is a follow-up to the animated films Monsters University and Monsters Inc. In this series Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) are put in charge, and they are hiring monsters to make kids laugh. If you enjoyed the first two films, then this series is sure to entertain you. It looks like fun!
New York City, NYFirst Showing

First Look Teaser Trailer for Soderbergh's Crime Film 'No Sudden Move'

"Do you think I'm a schemer?" WB + HBO Max have unveiled the first teaser trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh film following Let Them All Talk earlier this year, as well as his gig directing the 2021 Academy Awards show. The film will be premiering at the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a Centerpiece Gala selection. A group of criminals brought together under mysterious circumstances must quickly figure out how work together to uncover what's really going on when the simple job goes completely sideways. The "outdoor premiere" of director Soderbergh's new crime drama, which stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke, will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18th. I really dig this old school teaser with the scratchy title cards introducing all of the main characters. Still no idea what it's about it, but I'm intrigued.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Boys Showrunner Teases Mind Blowing Season Three Premiere

Production is underway on the third season of The Boys and filming has been underway long enough for one episode to be almost finished! Series showrunner and creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to reveal that he's already watched the director's cut of the season premiere, using a gif of Goran Visnijc's Alastair Adana in the season two finale at the exact moment that his head explodes. The message was clear, the episode is mindblowing. "Actual footage of me watching #TheBoys Director Cut of Episode 301," Kripke tweeted. "I think you're in for something really special. And insane. And special."
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Netflix Nabs Darren Star Romantic Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’

Netflix has landed Darren Star’s (“Emily in Paris”) latest, romantic-comedy series “Uncoupled,” a partnership with Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”). “Uncoupled” follows Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsided him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Last Kingdom’: ‘Domina’ Actor Ewan Horrocks Joins Final Season Of Netflix’s Saxon Saga

EXCLUSIVE: Domina actor Ewan Horrocks has landed a recurring role in the final season of Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom. Horrocks will appear throughout the season as Aelfweard. He is currently filming in Budapest, Hungary, where Carnival Films is producing the fifth season of The Last Kingdom, which is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.
MoviesIGN

Marvel's Eternals: First Teaser Trailer Released

Marvel Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for Eternals, the upcoming MCU movie directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao. The studio debuted a brand new trailer for Eternals on Monday, having previously offered fans a glimpse of the action in the MCU Phase 4 featurette released at the beginning of May. "We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders," a voice in the trailer narrates, "Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." Check it out below:
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone '80s Action Heroes' Trailer Gives First Look at Rambo, John McClane

Activision released its Warzone Season 3 "80s Action Heroes" trailer via the official Call of Duty YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 18. The trailer featured a traditional action-genre voice-over while clips of thrilling in-game exploits played in time. Every cliche from popular 80s action films was visible in the video, played out by Warzone operators players know and love—including a few new additions. Those who managed to take a look at the upload in full had the first opportunity to see John Rambo and John McClane make their Verdansk debut.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Fantasy Island

‘Fantasy Island’: First Teaser Trailer for Fox Reboot of ’80s Classic. Ready to return to Fantasy Island? Fox’s reboot of the classic series has released its first teaser trailer. The clip is brief, but it does introduce the show’s star, Elena Roarke…. ‘Fantasy Island’: Roselyn Sanchez to Star in Fox...
TV SeriesPosted by
1049 The Edge

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Demon Gaze EXTRA Teaser Trailer, First Screenshots

Publisher Kadokawa Games and developer Cattle Call have shared the Demon Gaze EXTRA teaser trailer and first screenshots for the recently announced port. The Demon Gaze EXTRA teaser trailer and first screenshots were revealed alongside the newly launched official website for the game, which is coming to both Switch and PS4.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer Reveals HBO Max Release Date

The Gossip Girl reboot finally has a new trailer, showcasing the new group of Upper East Side teens and the drama that will comprise the new storyline which takes place eight years after the finale of the original show. The teaser also confirms that the new series will debut on HBO Max on July 8.