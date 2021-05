NBA fans might have been clamoring for the top-seeded Utah Jazz to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their way into the matchup — and we should be just as excited for it. Ja Morant is one of the most electric young players in the league, coming off a memorable performance in Friday’s elimination game, and the Grizzlies are playing some of their best basketball of the season.