Centre, AL

Centre Career Center Now Open at the Cherokee County Public Library

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s now a better way to go about doing just that: Get expert help from the Centre Career Center – now open in the Cherokee County Public Library. The library is now home to a satellite location for the Alabama Career Center System, and Career Center Specialist Andre Mitchell will be on-hand each Tuesday and Friday to help those that are in the job market with actual job search assistance, plus preparing a resume, and on the job training and individual training and much more.

