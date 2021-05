One of the top storylines of NFL OTA's may not end up having much impact on the 2021 season, but it's fascinating nonetheless: Former Florida star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is back in the league trying to play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow last played in the NFL in 2012 and since then has primarily been working for the SEC Network as a broadcaster while previously spending a multi-year stint with the New York Mets organization in the minor leagues.