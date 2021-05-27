newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Airbnb Rated Outperform; RBC Says Valuation Premium Justified

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NMXd_0aDbu7tt00

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after RBC Capital Markets began coverage of the travel-housing platform with an outperform rating and a price target of $170.

“We like ABNB’s dominant customer engagement, view it as more than just a reopening trade with less appreciated secular tailwinds,” RBC analyst Brad Erickson wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

“Our property-manager checks suggest share gains are on the horizon, and we think supply maturity is further away than investors realize.”

The San Francisco company's stock recently traded at $141.21, up 4.8%. It has dropped 32% over the past three months as investors were concerned about the stock's valuation.

Erickson maintains that Airbnb’s valuation premium over competitors is justified, “given the differentiated brand, clear category leadership, share-gain potential and increasing optionality over time.”

The pandemic-sparked rise in household savings translates to “meaningful dry powder for booking trips,” he said.

In other Airbnb news Thursday, it said it’s extending its global ban on parties, begun in August 2020, through at least the end of summer 2021.

“This policy has proven to be popular with our host community – the vast majority of whom already prohibited parties in their own rules.”

On May 17, Airbnb’s post-IPO lockup expired, permitting insiders to sell their shares for the first time since the company went public in December.

Earlier this month, Airbnb’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations, but its loss for the period came in wider than analysts had forecast.

Revenue totaled $886.9 million for the quarter, topping analysts’ forecast of $720.8 million.

Airbnb posted a loss of $1.95 a share, worse than the $1.17 analysts predicted.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Valuation#Rbc Capital#Stock Investors#Potential Investors#Abnb#Rbc Capital Markets#Bloomberg#Report Shares#Share Gains#Company#Revenue#Customer Engagement#Insiders#Supply Maturity#Household Savings#Brand#Booking Trips#Rose#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VG Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From NYSE Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced it received a notice on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Morgan Stanley: App Store growth recovery hints at Apple Q3 beat

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty says that Apple’s App Store is trending ahead of forecasts in May, after a weaker-than-expected April. This could be a sign that Apple is on track to outperform in the company’s third fiscal quarter. Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:. Lead analyst Katy Huberty says that App Store...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Should Investors Buy FIGS IPO Stock or Stay Away?

On May 27, Figs (FIGS) had a successful debut on the stock market. On its first day of trading on the NYSE, FIGS stock surged 36 percent. The company plans to raise roughly $580 million in the offering. What’s the forecast for FIGS stock in 2021? Will the stock rise more after the IPO?
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Suncor Energy

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy reiterated a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$32, which is approximately 14.23% above the present share price of $23.08. Pardy expects Suncor Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Ford Motor stock surge toward near 6-year high after RBC analyst raises rating, boosts price target

Shares of Ford Motor Co. kept rallying Thursday toward a near six-year high, after RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak turned bullish, citing more confidence in the automaker's financial targets and on the belief that the F-150 Lightning electric truck is likely a "watershed" moment for the company and the industry. Spak raised his rating to outperform, after being at sector perform for at least the past three years, while raising his stock price target to $17 from $13. The stock climbed 6.0% in morning trading, after running up 8.5% on Wednesday to close at a five-year high in the...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of C$32.5, which is approximately 9.65% above the present share price of $24.58. Wolfson expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the second quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Fortis Inc

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of C$59, which is approximately 6.77% above the present share price of $45.8. Choy expects Fortis Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Outperforming Stocks in the Dow Jones with Buy Ratings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is back on an upward trajectory thanks to the reopening of the economy. And because the Federal Reserve has hinted that it could tighten its monetary policy if the economy continues to show improvement, a concern over inflation is moderating. Considering this, we think outperforming DJIA stocks Cisco (CSCO), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and Dow Inc. (DOW) are uniquely positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has gained 11.4% year-to-date because investors are growing increasingly confident that the nascent economic recovery is solid. In fact, the Federal Reserve officials said during their April meeting that they would discuss tightening feds monetary policy if the economy continues to make rapid progress.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target...
Marketsetfstrategy.com

Simplify launches interest rate hedge and volatility premium ETFs

Simplify Asset Management, a New York-based specialist in options-based investing, has launched two new ETFs deploying advanced hedging strategies. The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX US) is designed to provide protection against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates, while the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL US) delivers income through a short volatility strategy while managing tail risk.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VidCrunch Secures $2.5 MM In Growth Capital From Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) To Enhance Its Content Advertising Platform And To Fuel European And APAC Growth

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VidCrunch, a leading web and app video content-based monetization provider and a Google MCM Partner, announced today that it secured a multi-million-dollar financing facility from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, to expand the company's global sales team, enhance its engineering resources, and continue its ongoing investments in product development, content curation and creation for its publisher portfolio. The investment provides additional layer in the company financing, on top of $2.0 MM already secured by prominent Silicon Valley angels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Securities Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$45.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Superior Plus Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Stocksstocksequity.com

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)Must Continue to Perform to Justify Its Valuation

On Wednesday, Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reached at $20.77 price level during last trade its distance from 20 days simple moving average was -3.33%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average was -9.04% while it has a distance of -7.19% from the 200 days simple moving average. Data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has made a triumphant debut on public markets, with the stock up more than 100% since going public last fall. But the stock was up as much as 300% as recently as February.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.