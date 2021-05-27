The End Of The Week Proves Pivotal Ahead Of The Holiday Weekend
E-mini S&P 500 Futures (June): Settled at 4193, up 7.50. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (June): Settled at 13,700.25, up 44.00. U.S. benchmarks were holding stable ground ahead of a deluge of economic data. We received April Durable Goods, Jobless Claims, and revised Q2 GDP all at 7:30 a.m. CT. At first look, Durable Goods and GDP were each mixed. Whereas Initial Jobless Claims set a new pandemic low of 406,000, Continuous Claims missed a new pandemic low only due to better revisions for the prior week.