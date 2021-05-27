The End Of The Week Proves Pivotal Ahead Of The Holiday Weekend

The S&P 500 rallied during the trading session on Friday to close out the week after the jobs number was 559,000 added for the previous month, instead of the whispered 1 million. Because it was not as strong as people suggested it could be, the Federal Reserve may not feel the pressure to taper quantitative easing, which by extension means that Wall Street gets cheap money. With that being the case, they continue to borrow more and more, and then plow into stocks on highly levered bats.