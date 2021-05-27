Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The End Of The Week Proves Pivotal Ahead Of The Holiday Weekend

By Blue Line Futures
futuresmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-mini S&P 500 Futures (June): Settled at 4193, up 7.50. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (June): Settled at 13,700.25, up 44.00. U.S. benchmarks were holding stable ground ahead of a deluge of economic data. We received April Durable Goods, Jobless Claims, and revised Q2 GDP all at 7:30 a.m. CT. At first look, Durable Goods and GDP were each mixed. Whereas Initial Jobless Claims set a new pandemic low of 406,000, Continuous Claims missed a new pandemic low only due to better revisions for the prior week.

www.futuresmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gdp#Stock Index Futures#Continuous Claims#Fed#Bank Of America#Salesforce#Blue Line Capital#Blue Line Futures#This Week#Earnings#Gdp#Initial Jobless Claims#S P 500#June#April Durable Goods#Month End Flows#Economic Data#Memorial Day#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Costco
Related
StocksWJFW-TV

Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling back from record highs

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Monday after briefly approaching the record highs they reached a month ago. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 12:49 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154 points, or 0.4%, to 34,601 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Small-company stocks far outpaced the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 1.4%
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Extends Losses In Mixed Stock Market; Biogen Soars 50% After FDA Nod

Stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Dow Jones Industrial Average still down more than 100 points and the Nasdaq holding a gain. Biogen soared. The Nasdaq edged 0.2% higher, the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4%, and the S&P 500 gave up 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up more than 1%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price levels ahead of the U.S. open

(Kitco News) - Gold is in a firm consolidation mode at the moment after finding some firm support at the low volume now just under $1860/oz last week. The price of gold is around -0.33% lower on the session but yellow metal has really consolidated between the previous wave low and the recent high of $1919.2/oz.
StocksArkansas Online

Nasdaq posts gain but most U.S. stocks tread water

Stocks gave up some of their recent gains Monday, though the selling eased toward the end of the day, leaving the major indexes mixed. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The benchmark index, which is coming off two straight weekly gains, is within 0.2% of the all-time high it reached a month ago.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges lower as investors await fresh impetus

On Monday, a slew of US stock indices closed out the session in a mixed tenure with both trade-sensitive Dow and benchmark S&P 500 wrapping up the day in red inks, as investors remained utterly cautious a day after the Finance Ministers of Group of Seven (G7) had agreed to a global minimum corporate tax rate.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower as investors await May consumer prices report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower hours before Tuesday's opening bell, continuing Monday's declines after stocks closed near record levels last week. Investors will get another glimpse into the impact of inflation on Thursday with the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price report for May. Prices on everything from food to clothes and housing have been rising as the economy recovers.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Monday - Visa, Peloton, Biogen, Tesla

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Visa, Peloton. Biogen and Tesla. Stock futures slipped Monday after Wall Street rallied to close out last week. The market move followed a jobs report that eased concern that the Federal Reserve would be pulling back on economic support. Here are some of...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Hot Stocks With Bullish Opportunities Going into the Summer

This will be an important week for the stock markets. The S&P 500 has a hard line in the sand that the bulls can use to trigger more upside. If it triggers, hot stocks will lead up in a big way. This bunch does not do anything mildly. Today, we identify three such situations where the upside breakout is almost imminent.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.52%, +0.88% and +1.78% respectively. Nonfarm payrolls data came below expectations, while robust wage growth hints at inflationary pressures. The unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low. A pullback in the US Dollar and Treasury yields sent gold prices higher. NFP,...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St opens flat as investors await inflation data

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened unchanged on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Businessseattlepi.com

This Week: Consumer credit, GameStop earns, consumer prices

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve issues its April snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Monday. The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $20 billion in April, less than March's $25.8 billion rise. That gain in March pushed total consumer credit to a record $4.24 trillion. Consumer borrowing is watched closely for signals about households’ willingness to borrow to finance their spending.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Extends Losses as Nasdaq Bounces Back

The Dow and S&P 500 continued to churn just below their respective record highs today, with the former extending its midday losses to clock a 126-point drop. The Nasdaq was able to claw its way out of the red, however, settling with a modest win, as many Big-Tech names strengthened. This mostly muted trading action comes ahead of this Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which could sway future Federal Reserve inflation decisions. Meanwhile, a growing number of "meme" stocks remain squarely in the lime light, staging wild swings while the broader market remains relatively quiet.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Rally After Jobs Number

The S&P 500 rallied during the trading session on Friday to close out the week after the jobs number was 559,000 added for the previous month, instead of the whispered 1 million. Because it was not as strong as people suggested it could be, the Federal Reserve may not feel the pressure to taper quantitative easing, which by extension means that Wall Street gets cheap money. With that being the case, they continue to borrow more and more, and then plow into stocks on highly levered bats.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 has the March 2020 trend-line in sight as support. Dow Jones continues to act the best out of the major indices. Nasdaq 100 weakest, has substantial trend-line support. The S&P 500 has been sluggish lately, but isn’t showing any real signs of weakness which bodes well for higher prices. Should we see some weakness from here, though, the March 2020 trend-line will quickly come into play. As long as that holds then the outlook will remain generally neutral to bullish, with the record high at 4238 next up as resistance.