We get it — fast food is quick and easy and convenient. There are plenty of times in life when the drive-thru is the only option for squeezing in meals with a busy schedule, or staving off hunger on a long road trip. But sometimes you want to chow down on something a little more original than a burger and fries, or yet another spicy chicken sandwich. That's where Arby's comes in. The home of the Classic Beef 'N Cheddar built its reputation on offering an out-of-the-box fast food menu celebrating all things meat, giving customers an alternative to the hamburger in the form of roast beef.