For normal soccer stuff instead of music stuff, check out the game preview and all the linked content therein. Nashville SC is Music City’s team. Each week, I’ll curate a playlist of songs that are relevant to the upcoming game. The songs have a theme or an artist that relates to the opponent’s city or the stakes of the game (or they’re just songs I felt like listening to). It begins with the latest edition of the Podcast, but if you’ve already listened (and rated, reviewed, subscribed, and told a friend), you can skip to the tunes after track one.