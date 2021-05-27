‘Little House on the Prairie’: Why Alison Arngrim Says She Owes One Character a ‘Great Debt’

This is definitely a behind-the-scenes story about “Little House on the Prairie” that you want to hear. As a child star, you get to meet a lot of actors. That was certainly the case for “Little House on the Prairie” star Alison Arngrim who played “Nasty” Nellie on the show. Arngrim had the opportunity to meet all kinds of rising stars just getting their starts by appearing on the show. However, there was one actor in particular who she feels indebted to even decades after the show aired. During a recent interview, Arngrim shared that she’s forever grateful to actor Sean Penn for his time as an extra on the “Little House on the Prairie” set. Why is she so grateful for her time with Sean? Because he passed out on set.