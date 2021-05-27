Cancel
EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5714; (P) 1.5762; (R1) 1.5799;. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment, and outlook is unchanged. Price actions from 1.5250 are seen as a consolidation pattern. Upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 1.6827 to 1.5250 at 1.5852 to bring down trend resumption. Break of 1.5680 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.5250 low. However, sustained break of 1.5852 will bring further rally back to 1.6033 support turned resistance.

www.actionforex.com
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF retreated last week but downside was contained by 4 hour 55 EMA so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. . On the upside, break of 0.9237 will resume the rise from 0.8925 to 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.9471 resistance. On the downside, however, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 0.9137) will bring retest of 0.8925 low instead.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
MarketsDailyFx

Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Trade Levels. EUR/USD plunge rebounds off near-term downtrend support– recovery vulnerable. Resistance 1.1966, 1.2007 - Support at 1.1855, 1.1824 critical. Euro rallied more 0.5% against the US Dollar since the start of the week EUR/USD rebounding just ahead of multi-month trend support. Our focus...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1930. Although yesterday's sideways swings below Wednesday's 1.1969 high suggests consolidation may continue ahead of release of Fed's preferred inflation gauge, namely the core personal consumption expenditures price index later today, downside bias remains and below 1.1882 would signal correction from last Friday's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended and yield re-test of this level next week.
Businessactionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: AUD/USD Hits One-Week High On Fresh Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar rose to one-week high (0.7602) on Friday, lifted by fresh risk appetite as initial enthusiasm on hawkish Fed started o fade, as US policymakers remain split on risk view over surging inflation and large jobs deficit. Traders focus today’s US core PCE data, as economists expect inflation...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7568; (P) 0.7580; (R1) 0.7594;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 0.7477 is still extending. On the downside, break of 0.7477 will extend the correction from 0.8006 to 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7644 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection at 0.7120 next.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD rebound resume?

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1955. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1917. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

There are both potential long and short opportunities in EUR/GBP just ahead, all depending on what we may get from the Bank of England’s upcoming monetary policy statement. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at a setup on EUR/NZD as it retests channel support, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD tests daily resistance at $0.7563, Dovetailing with the 200-day SMA

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves) Down 2.3 percent MTD, June on the ropes. Reclaiming May’s gains and also chipping into April’s upside, EUR/USD is touching gloves with familiar support at $1.1857-1.1352. Upstream is focused on 2021 peaks at $1.2349;...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Near-term outlook for EUR/USD still looks weak – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD still risks further declines in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘despite the breach of 1.1855, downward momentum has not improved by all that much’ and we held the view that ‘there is room for EUR to dip to 1.1835’. Our expectation did not materialize as EUR dipped to 1.1846 before rebounding smartly (high has been 1.1921). Downward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR is likely to trade within a 1.1875/1.1935 range for today.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Are Taking A Breather After Last Week’s 2% Fall

The Euro is consolidating within a narrow range in early Monday’s trading following last week’s almost 2% drop, sparked by hawkish Fed. Friday’s close below key Fibo support at 1.1918 (61.8% of 1.1704/1.2266) added to bearish signals generated on break of other important technical supports. Fresh bears found footstep just...
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

Euro Forecast: Time To Turn Bearish On Long-Term EUR/USD Price Outlook

Last week’s FOMC meeting could prove to have been a watershed moment for EUR/USD. It’s now even more clear that the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee is more hawkish than the ECB’s, and that will likely weaken EUR/USD further in the weeks ahead. Even in the short-term, EUR/USD could fall some...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook, Key Trend Reversals Playing Out? USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

USD/CAD – Bullish. USD/CAD experienced its best week in about 15 months in the aftermath of the Fed rate decision. The dominant downtrend since 2020 could now be at risk as the pair is attempting to clear the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 1.2468 inflection point is also in focus. If the US Dollar clears the latter against the Canadian Dollar, it could open the door to testing peaks from April. Otherwise, a turn back lower may place the focus on the 20-day and 50-day SMAs. These could establish a bullish crossover in the coming week.
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rolling Over

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rolling Over. In the first week of the month AUD/USD broke numerously tested support around 7700 only to have it turn out to be a false break the very next day. A symptom of low volatility. Yesterday, on a surprising twist by the Fed to adjust rate hike expectations the level was broken again along with the low of the fake-out day.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forex Daily Pre-FOMC

EUR/USD has been in a wedge bull flag since May 28. Yesterday it triggered a wedge buy signal by going above Monday’s high. The breakout was small and closed yesterday around Monday’s high instead of far above it. This is a weak entry for the bulls. Traders are still deciding...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY drops to daily lows, approaches 133.00

EUR/JPY loses further ground and looks to test 133.00. The yen remains bid and weighs on the cross on Wednesday. The FOMC meeting will be the salient event later in the session. Further buying interest in the Japanese yen forces EUR/JPY to recede to the area of new 2-day lows...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forex Daily: Traders' Focus Is On The Close, Not The Open

EUR/USD is having a small bull day so far today. The double bottom bull flag since the June 4 low has seen a 3-week selloff. It's still a pullback from the rally that began on May 13. It's also in a wedge bull flag as well. Bulls want a bull bar today to increase chances of a couple legs up over the next couple weeks.