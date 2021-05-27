Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer lobbies GOP senators on Jan. 6 commission

By Beatrice Peterson, Libby Cathey, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — The mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick returned to the site of the Jan. 6 attack on Thursday to lobby Senate Republicans to vote to establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the assault she argues caused her son’s death. “This is why I’m here today,...

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Harry Dunn
Person
Barbara Comstock
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Capitol Police#U S Capitol#Republican Senators#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Gop#Metropolitan Police#Abc News Congressional#D Calif#Confederate#Abc Audio#Officer#The Senate#Sen Susan Collins#Sens Ron Johnson#Law Enforcement#February#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsDouglas County Sentinel

Murphy: Senate GOP shirks their duty

I pretty much have life figured out, but there are things I don’t understand. Like: why people point lasers at airplanes; physical fights over mask-wearing rules; the thought process of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA and why Senate Republicans chose power over country by refusing to vote for the bipartisan inquiry into the January 6 assault on the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsBuffalo News

Letter: Republicans conjure new narrative for Capitol riot

“Hear no evil; Speak no evil; See no evil.” That should be the new mantra of congressional Republicans who support Donald Trump’s fantasy that the election was stolen. They succeeded in preventing the creation of a non-partisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated was “redundant.” However, “redundant” apparently didn’t apply when they conducted 10 Benghazi hearings in an attempt to smear Hillary Clinton.
Capitol, MTSidney Herald

Rejection of Capitol riot commission is a travesty

On Jan. 6, I took my wife's car in to get new tires. It was a rare beautiful Montana winter day, sunny, calm and 60 degrees. So rather than wait in the shop, I took a lovely walk down side streets to sixth ward. There I noticed the next door neighbors' competing pro-Trump and anti-Trump flags that would later appear in an IR front page story. I took a picture and sent it in an email to my buddies with the caption "Montana Acrimony On Display."
Protestsdailymagazine.news

DC officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked at the Capitol riot, says he was 'absolutely sickened' by Mitch McConnell's efforts to quash the Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection last week. Mitch McConnell reportedly asked Republicans to vote against the bill as a "personal favor." Officer Michael Fanone said he was "absolutely sickened" to learn this. See more stories on Insider's business page. A Washington, DC,...
Protestsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Officer Injured in Capitol Riot Hammers McConnell on ‘Disgraceful’ Opposition to 1/6 Commission: ‘I Was Absolutely Sickened’

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone spoke with Don Lemon on Wednesday to discuss the defeat of a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. Fanone was on duty that day as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol after the then-president encouraged rally attendees to go there to “fight” and “show strength.” Trump repeated the lie to his supporters that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Manchin offers little comfort to frustrated Democrats

(CNN) — The riddle of Joe Manchin is going to drive his fellow Democrats to distraction. The senator from West Virginia, who sits at the fulcrum of Washington's balance of power, signaled in a new CNN exclusive interview that he's nowhere near ready -- yet -- to loosen a grip that is stalling President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda.
Congress & CourtsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden, GOP senator to talk again on infrastructure deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly an hour, President Biden and the top Senate Republican negotiating infrastructure met Wednesday behind closed doors — two seasoned legislators engaged in another round of conversations, but emerging with few outward signs of tangible progress ahead of a deadline next week. The White House billed...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

We Asked Kyrsten Sinema's Office for One (1) Example Where the Filibuster Created Bipartisan Comity

It cannot be said that Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are responsible for placing American democracy on the edge of a cliff. This is a development decades in the making, the result of a ceaselessly radicalizing Republican Party and a Democratic opposition that has often lacked the courage and conviction to stop the slide. But now that we have truly arrived, with Republican state legislatures going all out to suppress the vote—and, crucially, to make it easier to overturn future election results they do not like—based on an insane lie for which they have not provided a shred of evidence, and with Republicans at the federal level blocking an investigation into an attempted insurrection following the last election result they did not like, Manchin and Sinema are playing a crucial role. They could work with the rest of the Democratic congressional caucus to arrest this slide at long last. Instead, they're sidestepping.
Congress & CourtsTennessee Tribune

Don’t Let Senate Republicans Keep Us From Learning The Truth About The Attack On The Capitol

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are a threat to our democracy. Here’s the latest proof: Republicans are using the Senate’s filibuster rules to stop Congress from creating a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The filibuster has a long and dishonorable history. It was used over and over to block passage of civil rights laws. Now it is being used to undermine democracy in another way.