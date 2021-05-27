Cancel
Butts County, GA

Jackson-Butts County Library has exciting Summer Reading Program planned

By From Staff Reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson-Butts County Public Library has an exciting variety of programs planned for the summer reading program. These program will be held at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. The special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the exception of no program on July 6. Programs are subject to change without notice. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524.

