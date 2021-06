Through the American Rescue Plan, the Housing Authority of the County of DeKalb (HACD) has been allocated a nominal amount of Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV). The population eligible to receive these vouchers are limited and managed through a direct referral process only. These EHVs are to assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking or were recently homeless and at high risk of housing instability.