Smoked Mullet Fish Dip Recipe
Make mullet a 4th of July tradition. Mix the ingredients with a fork, taking care not to create a paste. Chunky is good. Health-wise, it seems that seafood with low amounts of mercury and high concentrations of fat (omega-3 fatty acids) are the best to eat. Those with lots of accumulated mercury and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are the worst, and are on the “do not eat” list published by the Florida Department of Health. That list includes jacks, bluefish and king mackerel, to name a few. On the flip side, seafood like shrimp, scallops, sardines, Spanish mackerel, flounder and mullet are low in mercury and good to eat.www.floridasportsman.com
