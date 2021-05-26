Smoked Mullet Fish Dip Recipe

Cooking en papillote, or in a packet, is one of the best ways to cook fish without odor. It’s incredibly fast and easy and works with most fish fillets. It’s also a great way to make a meal for one. It is traditional and healthiest to use parchment paper to make the packets, but foil can be used as well, as it is easier to handle, especially if having neuropathy in the hands. Making the packets may seem tricky, but it’s easy, so try again if it didn’t work initially. Watch our Fish en Papillote video for step-by-step instructions. Do not make your packets too small or tight; the fish and veggies will make steam as they cook, and need room to expand.

