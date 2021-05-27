Yale nurse gets just 8 DAYS in jail for swapping fentanyl meant for fertility treatments with saline solution, leaving patients in agony
An Oxford, Connecticut nurse will spend the next four weekends behind bars after admitting she stole fentanyl meant for fertility treatments and replaced it with saline. According to The Daily Mail, Connecticut nurser Donna Monticone was sentenced Tuesday to a total of eight days in jail in federal court for stealing fentanyl from her place of employment.knewz.com