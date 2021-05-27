Neighborhood News: Duck & Bunny Demo, DownCity Design Requests Proposals & Designating a New Local Historic District

Demolition of Duck & Bunny draws dismay, conversations about preservation. As many Fox Point neighbors know, the 200-year-old Federal-style house located at 312 Wickenden Street, most recently the home of the Duck & Bunny, was demolished in early April. Several residents have expressed distress at the news, not only with regard to the demolition itself, but also the lack of notice to neighbors. In fact, while the owner of the snuggery did not notify neighbors of the specific timing of the demo, he did share his intentions last year. FPNA learned during discussions in January 2020 that the maintenance and restoration of this building – a structure that FPNA President Nick Cicchitelli later described as containing “200 years of Band-Aids” – proved more logistically and financially challenging than the owner ever anticipated. “The situation is unfortunate,” Cicchitelli continued. “I am both sad and sympathetic that the building came down.”