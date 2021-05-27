newsbreak-logo
Martinsville, Henry County reach agreement on reversion

By Bill Wyatt
Lynchburg News and Advance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Martinsville and Henry County have a reversion agreement — but not everyone was for it. Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan voted against the memorandum of understanding during a joint meeting Wednesday evening at New College Institute. But the other four supervisors...

newsadvance.com
