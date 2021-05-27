Free curbside COVID testing Friday
The Livingston County Health Center is holding a free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on May 28 at their 800 Adam Drive location. Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff, while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested. Everyone tested will be asked to sign paperwork to indicate they will follow quarantine guidelines if they test positive.www.chillicothenews.com