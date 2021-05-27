Free curbside COVID testing Friday

Pockets of exposure to the COVID-19 virus at family gatherings or events are causing the number of COVID-19 cases in the local area to rise. The Livingston County Health Center is urging residents to be vaccinated to help reduce the spread of the disease. As of Wednesday, 26.5% of the county residents have been fully vaccinated. 32.1% have received the first dose of the vaccine. The goal is to reach 50 – 80% Vaccinated. To help reach the goal, they have walk-in vaccinations available for those 18 and older. Call 646-5506 for more information.