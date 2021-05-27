newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MO

Free curbside COVID testing Friday

Chillico Constitution-Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Health Center is holding a free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on May 28 at their 800 Adam Drive location. Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff, while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested. Everyone tested will be asked to sign paperwork to indicate they will follow quarantine guidelines if they test positive.

www.chillicothenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston County, MO
Health
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Livingston County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#The Health Center#Health Center Staff#Quarantine Guidelines#Vehicles#Drive#Community#Paperwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Livingston County

Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County in the first half of May. The Livingston County Health Center says 35 cases were added last week alone. Health Center Spokesperson Ann Burchette says the cases have been made up of individuals of all ages, the biggest age group being adults 30-40.
Livingston County, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

County reports "surge" in COVID cases

According to officials at the Livingston County Health Department, there has been a "surge" in new COVID cases in Livingston County. "Last week, we added 35 new cases. So far in May, we have had 42 positive cases," a Facebook post on the health department's page said Monday. The post...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Chillicothe School Board Meets Tuesday

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will meet Tuesday at the Jenkins Expo Center at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. The meeting will start at 6:00 pm. The meeting begins with the recognition of the district’s retiring employees. Three vehicles from Grand River Technical School will be declared surplus. The vehicles are...
Livingston County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office – Incidents, Arrests and MORE Public Information May 17, 2021

April 26 LCSO began an investigation of theft from a vehicle parked on LIV 408. Unknown person(s) forced entry into the locked vehicle and stole at least the following: Bond Arms derringer handgun .45/410 in custom left hand leather holster, Ford owner’s manual for 2013 Ford Escape, Carhartt heavy winter coat in 2x, Brooks Shoes and arch supports, travel bag/suitcase, 2 graduation keepsake books, misc items and clothing, set of audio books on CD, and other items.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

COVID-19: Vaccination Rate and Latest Numbers

Pockets of exposure to the COVID-19 virus at family gatherings or events are causing the number of COVID-19 cases in the local area to rise. The Livingston County Health Center is urging residents to be vaccinated to help reduce the spread of the disease. As of Wednesday, 26.5% of the county residents have been fully vaccinated. 32.1% have received the first dose of the vaccine. The goal is to reach 50 – 80% Vaccinated. To help reach the goal, they have walk-in vaccinations available for those 18 and older. Call 646-5506 for more information.
Chillicothe, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Main Street to host Seniors on Tour event

In conjunction with Historic Preservation Month which is all the month of May, Main Street Chillicothe is hosting a "Seniors on Tour". This is a downtown leisurely walking tour for senior citizens to be taken on a guided tour which will be led by Kirsten Mouton of the Livingston County Library, according to a press release from Main Street Chillicothe's Executive Director, Pam Jarding.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

COVID-19 Numbers For Livingston And Other Counties

Livingston County currently has 11 active cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases for the county, including the Chillicothe Correction Center is 1767. The number of deaths in Livingston County Due to COVID-19 is now at 54. Taking a look at the surrounding counties:. County…….. Cases…. Deaths. Caldwell………. 895…....
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

55 & GO – Moving Soon

55 & GO, Livingston County’s senior volunteer program, will have a new home soon. Director Patty Mefford says the move will provide easier access for some of their programs. She says they have a few weeks before the move begins. She says they will hire the move of the big...
Livingston County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Woman Charged with Theft in Livingston County

A woman from Bethany is charged with theft in Livingston County. Records indicate that 35-year-old Stephanie Jane Johnson was booked Sunday at 10:51 pm and charged with stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. She is being held for pre-trial on a $75-hundred cash-only bond.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

Meetings On County Commission Agenda

The Livingston County Commission has two meetings to attend and will have a bid opening as part of their agendas next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 10:00 am, the commissioners will attend the E911 meeting at...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Community Options Receives Accreditation

An organization that strives to help residents with disabilities find employment and housing opportunities, received a Three-Year Accreditation from the international accrediting body, CARF. This is the ninth consecutive accreditation for Community Options of Chillicothe. The organization has been providing Employment Services in the Livingston, Grundy, Carroll, Linn, Mercer, Harrison, Caldwell, Chariton, and Daviess counties since 1993.
Livingston County, MOkttn.com

Livingston County Commission to meet on May 11

The Livingston County Commission will attend meetings and open bids next week. The commission plans to attend the E911 meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall on May 11, 2021, at 10 o’clock in the morning and the Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting at the Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe on May 13th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Child Passenger Safety Seat Clinic

A child Passenger Safety Seat clinic will be held in Chillicothe next week. The program is sponsored by the Chillicothe Fire Department and Livingston County Health Center, and Fire Fighter Nathan Zabka explains why it is important. Prior to the clinic, there will be a training program at the Fire...
Chillicothe, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe Elks Lodge gives local grants

Recently, the Chillicothe Elks Lodge #656 gave $500 grants to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, $500 to the Livingston County Emergency Management/Chillicothe Fire Department to be used for educational materials for fire safety and $500 to the Chillicothe Police Dpeartment.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Sheriff’s Office Move

The move of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to the south side of the Chillicothe Police Department building has begun. Sheriff Steve Cox says they hope to complete the move on Monday. Cox says this will allow the departments to work together more efficiently. Cox says the move will disrupt...
Livingston County, MOnewspressnow.com

Livingston County and Chillicothe strengthen ties

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Police Department are making a few changes to strengthen ties between the agencies. In a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the two agencies will soon operate under the same roof. Jon Maples, the Chillicothe Police Department chief, said they had...