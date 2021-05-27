Fire burns acres of trees, land in northwestern Michigan

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fire has burned at least 425 acres (171 hectares) of land in northwestern Michigan.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said fire crews were working Thursday to continue containing the blaze in Greenwood Township, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

About 75 homes were evacuated after the fire started Tuesday in a scotch pine plantation. It continued burning into trees on state land. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Residents were able to return home Tuesday night.

About 70% of the fire had been contained by Wednesday afternoon.

The DNR Forestry Division, the U.S Forest Service and volunteer fire departments have set up a perimeter to contain the blaze, said Kerry Wieber, DNR spokeswoman.

No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.