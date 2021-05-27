newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Fire burns acres of trees, land in northwestern Michigan

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fire has burned at least 425 acres (171 hectares) of land in northwestern Michigan.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said fire crews were working Thursday to continue containing the blaze in Greenwood Township, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

About 75 homes were evacuated after the fire started Tuesday in a scotch pine plantation. It continued burning into trees on state land. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Residents were able to return home Tuesday night.

About 70% of the fire had been contained by Wednesday afternoon.

The DNR Forestry Division, the U.S Forest Service and volunteer fire departments have set up a perimeter to contain the blaze, said Kerry Wieber, DNR spokeswoman.

No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Greenwood Township, MI
Government
City
Greenwood Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Land#State Department#Ap#The Dnr Forestry Division#The U S Forest Service#Northwestern Michigan#Fire Crews#Trees#Fire Departments#Dnr Spokeswoman#Mich#Home#Scotch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...