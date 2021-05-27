Taking a look at the media's role in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

If you’ve only kind of been paying attention to the news, you would be forgiven for thinking that the consensus is shifting on whether SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Discussion of the “lab leak theory,” as it’s called, is everywhere: It’s on the letters page of the prestigious scientific journal, Science. It’s in long pieces by former New York Times journalists on smaller outlets, but it’s also in seemingly every major paper. It’s in Slate. It’s even on President Biden’s agenda—on Wednesday, he called on the intelligence community to investigate whether it could be true.