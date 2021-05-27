newsbreak-logo
Scrubs maker FIGS soars in healthy market debut

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors and nurses aren't likely to be strutting down runways in Milan or New York in their scrubs. But if they did appear in fashion shows, they'd likely wear outfits designed by FIGS, the trendy health care apparel company that went public Thursday. Shares of FIGS surged more than 35%...

