Fold's Bitcoin Cashback Card, Biden's Trillions, Checking & Fixing Coinbase + More News

If something isn't useful to you, why not ban it for everyone? Due to the recent ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS, a major meatpacking company, there have been renewed calls for a ban on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. On the left, Matthew Yglesias tweeted that he was "leaning toward the view that cryptocurrency is a huge positive technology shock to the crime sector and we should be trying to get rid of it." On the right, Lee Reiners, the executive director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke University, wrote in The Wall Street Journal that "it isn't obvious that cryptocurrency provides any benefit at all beyond the chance to make a quick buck." And broadly, some have called for a bitcoin ban due to the amount of energy that is used in the mining process behind the digital cash system.