Fold's Bitcoin Cashback Card, Biden's Trillions, Checking & Fixing Coinbase + More News
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Fold, a bitcoin (BTC) rewards app, announced a USD 13m series A round to fuel its growth. The round was led by Craft Ventures with participation from M13, Slow Ventures, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Also, the company has opened access to its bitcoin cashback debit card to all US residents. "Since its launch in 2019, Fold accrued a waitlist of over 250,000 waiting for access to their bitcoin cashback debit card," they said.cryptonews.com