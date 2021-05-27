Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fold's Bitcoin Cashback Card, Biden's Trillions, Checking & Fixing Coinbase + More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić Linas Kmieliauskas
cryptonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Fold, a bitcoin (BTC) rewards app, announced a USD 13m series A round to fuel its growth. The round was led by Craft Ventures with participation from M13, Slow Ventures, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Also, the company has opened access to its bitcoin cashback debit card to all US residents. "Since its launch in 2019, Fold accrued a waitlist of over 250,000 waiting for access to their bitcoin cashback debit card," they said.

cryptonews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Investment#Cryptoasset#Btc#Craft Ventures#M13 Slow Ventures#Bessemer Venture Partners#Paypal Ventures#Fidelity Investments#Galaxy Digital#Elefund#Illuminate Financial#Quicknode#Reddit Co Founder#Softbank#Opportunity Fund#Arrington Xrp Capital#Miami Herald#Balancer Labs#Bal#Alameda Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reason.com

Don't Ban Bitcoin

If something isn't useful to you, why not ban it for everyone? Due to the recent ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS, a major meatpacking company, there have been renewed calls for a ban on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. On the left, Matthew Yglesias tweeted that he was "leaning toward the view that cryptocurrency is a huge positive technology shock to the crime sector and we should be trying to get rid of it." On the right, Lee Reiners, the executive director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke University, wrote in The Wall Street Journal that "it isn't obvious that cryptocurrency provides any benefit at all beyond the chance to make a quick buck." And broadly, some have called for a bitcoin ban due to the amount of energy that is used in the mining process behind the digital cash system.
Miami, FLCoinTelegraph

‘Largest Bitcoin event in history’ Bitcoin 2021 kicks off in Miami

Bitcoin 2021, the biggest Bitcoin event in history with a sold-out crowd of at least 12,000 attendees in Miami, is kicking off with some of the world’s biggest industry players. The conference will be one of the largest crypto gatherings to emerge following the COVID-19 pandemic, with organizers expecting more...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Exclusive: Solana Is Raising Up to $450 Million to Challenge Ethereum

The upstart blockchain Solana, which some have dubbed a potential “Ethereum killer,” has raised a large amount of money to scale up its ambitions, which include becoming a go-to home for decentralized applications, or dapps. According to multiple sources, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, Solana is...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Big Bitcoin Investors – Who They Are: In Tesla’s Footsteps

A couple of years ago, large companies considered it a good form to throw stones at the crypto industry, with Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies coming under heavy criticism. Today, many market participants have been forced to radically alter their view of this new financial instrument and even join the crypto community.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Mike Novogratz Says Institutional Adoption of DeFi Will ‘Explode’

Mike Novogratz has stated his belief that it is only a matter of time before major institutional players will begin to embrace digital assets. While there are more and more institutions that have adopted digital currencies into their business models, the amount that doesn’t is much greater. Novogratz attributes this reticence to jump into the digital currency game to market volatility making these institutions nervous about investing.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

The Fed is Bitcoin’s Biggest Booster, Say The Winklevoss Twins

Despite growing by multi-million percentages in a decade, bitcoin is still prone to increase at least 10x from here, said the Winklevoss twins. Speaking to Anthony Pompliano during the 2021 Bitcoin conference, the Gemini founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss noted that they are still BTC hodlers and pledged to hold at least until the price reaches $500,000. Additionally, they called the US dollar the “ultimately shitcoin.”
Syracuse, NYthenewshouse.com

What is Bitcoin, and should you invest?

Cryptocurrency has fascinated Zachary Goldstein since 2017, when he was a junior in high school living in Wayland, Massachusetts. He wrote his college essay on the future of blockchain — the technology behind cryptocurrencies. And landed a spot in the Information Management and Technology school at Syracuse University. Bitcoin (BTC)...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Warren Davidson at Bitcoin 2021: “The Fed is Dogecoin-ing the US Dollar”

The Doge community is not going to like this. In a panel at the Miami Bitcoin conference, Representative Warren Davidson spared no bullets. He compared the US Federal Reserve’s rampant money printing of late to Dogecoin’s unlimited and ever-increasing supply. “There’s a benefit in scarcity that dogecoinners don’t get, and apparently neither does the Fed,” he added.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

JP Morgan crypto division wants 34 experts in BTC & ETH

JP Morgan crypto department is searching for experienced people with focus on crypto-related skills. Big companies are finding their way into the crypto sphere. One of the biggest global banks, JP Morgan, is searching for experts in the crypto sphere. It is looking for personnel with experience dealing with the top two digital assets (BTC) and (ETH). So naturally, this is a good opportunity for the fresh talent in the crypto space. For sure, few or no persons would not prefer to be an employee of such an institution.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

453 million XRP: Ripple Co-Founder Jed McCaleb Kept Cashing Out in May

Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb cashed out an estimated 453 million XRP in the month of May, and still has a total of 617.3 million tokens on his “~tacostand” wallet, according to XRP blockchain data provider XRPSCan. McCaleb is said to have started working on Ripple back in 2011, and was...
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Open Positions in CME-Based Bitcoin Futures Slump to 5 1/2-Month Low

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), from the crypto-asset manager Grayscale, is the largest U.S. investment vehicle for buying bitcoin (BTC) through a stock exchange. Accredited investors can buy shares of the trust at the net asset value, but aren’t allowed to sell them on the secondary market for six months. New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
Marketscryptonews.com

Blockchain Career at JPMorgan, Miami Mayor's Crypto Investments + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US-based investment banking giant JPMorgan Chace & Co. now has over 70 open blockchain-related job positions in the US, Europe, and Asia. They include product managers, developers, engineers, researchers, payments-related positions, and more.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Fully Compliant Digital Asset Platform Abra Offering 0% Interest Option on Loans Against BTC, ETH

a “fully compliant” platform for purchasing, selling, and trading more than 100 digital currencies and earning interest of “up to 10.5%” on “select digital assets,” revealed on Wednesday (June 2, 2021) that Abra Borrow, its in-app feature for using crypto “as collateral to borrow fiat against digital asset holdings,” will offer “an unprecedented 0% interest option on loans against Bitcoin and Ethereum.”
EconomyCoinDesk

How ‘Green’ Can Bitcoin Really Be? A Comparison of PoW and PoS

On March 1, venture capital firm Union Square Ventures led a Series A funding round for Matter Labs, another Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution. In February, Silicon Valley VC Andreessen Horowitz led a $25 million investment for the team behind the Optimistic Ethereum Network, another still yet different layer 2 Ethereum-scaling service.
Marketsetf.com

How To Buy A Bitcoin ETF

It’s a cryptocurrency tale of haves and have-nots: U.S. investors are still pining for a bitcoin ETF, while investors elsewhere are being inundated with bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The divergent picture comes down to differences in regulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken a skeptical approach toward bitcoin ETFs...
MarketsCoinDesk

JPMorgan Job Posts Hint at Bank’s Broader Cryptocurrency Ambitions

Together, the prospective hires add some weight to JPMorgan’s gradual turnabout on digital assets. After years of CEO Jamie Dimon badmouthing bitcoin, the bank, which has never explicitly confirmed previous CoinDesk reporting that it was launching a private fund, has begun laying a broader foundation for the crypto space. The...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Ethereum has strong fundamentals, so why are pro traders bearish on ETH?

Ether (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) by 32% since May, and even though there has been a steady flow of bullish reports from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, derivatives metrics show elements of bearishness in both assets. Bitcoin is trading 41% below its $64,900 all-time high, and that move has...
StocksCoinDesk

Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

Musk's broken heart sent BTC down nearly 7%. Musk tweeted a broken heart with the bitcoin logo and a picture showing a couple in the midst of a breakup during the Asian hours. The crypto community took it as a sign of the billionaire distancing himself from bitcoin, leading to price losses.