City invests $3 million into community organizations to help fight hate crimes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Bill de Blasio announced the city is launching an initiative to combat the rise in hate crimes. The mayor calls the initiative PATH Forward, which stands for Partners Against the Hate. "The initiative is called PATH Forward because it's all about where we go from here," the mayor says....

