Providence Textile Mill Reimagined as Dye House Boutique Hotel

The Carriage House at The Stanley Hotel is the last building left in F.O. Stanley’s legacy that has yet to be preserved, until now. Out of his passion for the property’s history, John Cullen, owner of The Stanley, went through great lengths to keep the historic structure of the building including spending over $1 million to remove the roof piece by piece and place it back on top. John’s mission was to preserve the historic nature of the building and create something F.O Stanley himself would be proud of. He is excited to share that the building will now serve the new purpose as a restaurant and performance venue, while creating over 70 new jobs in the Estes valley.