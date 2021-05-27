Providence Textile Mill Reimagined as Dye House Boutique Hotel

TELLURIDE, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces the completion of a property-wide reimagination, bringing a new tier of luxury to Telluride. The resort unveils 83 newly transformed guestrooms and modernized public spaces, including Timber Room, a vibrant new indoor-outdoor bar and lounge that first debuted in January 2021, and Alpine Swim Club, a picturesque outdoor pool and dining terrace. Alongside the physical transformation, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection debuts new “exclusively Madeline” experiences for Summer, inviting guests to bring home stories of one-of-a-kind luxury adventures in the Rocky Mountains. From foraging the verdant mountainside with the executive chef to taking on Colorado’s backcountry from above on a paragliding tour, adventure abounds at the chic Telluride retreat this season.