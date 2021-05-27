newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Providence Textile Mill Reimagined as Dye House Boutique Hotel

providenceonline.com
 3 days ago

Be inspired by Dye House to weave barn loft-meets-city loft sensibilities – with a thick local accent – into your own living space. NEW CHARACTER: Take note: Dye House Creative Director and Interior Designer Shannon Maldonado embraced the quirky features of the building rather than hide them. SUITE LIFE: Whether...

providenceonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Narragansett, RI
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dyes#Interior Design#Fashion Design#Suites#Coffee Brewing#Industrial Design#Dye House Boutique Hotel#Dot Dot Workshop#Athena L Witscher#Nicholson File Studios#O G Studio#Ben Aja Blanc#Risd#Asian Bakery Fast Food#Del#Farm Fresh Ri#Kite Architects#Pvdonuts#Revival Brewing Company#Riffraff Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Fashion
Related
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Boutique hotel and event space opens in Olneyville

PROVIDENCE – Dye House, a boutique hotel and event space, has opened in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood. The business is formed from a portion of the Weybosset Mills, a woolen mill that was built in 1880. It most recently was the home of a ceramics studio. The new hotel includes...
LifestylePosted by
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Just Got a Sexy New Boutique Hotel

It’s easy to be cynical about hotel design nowadays. Too many new hotels look the same in some sort of sleek globalist pastiche—or they verge on kitsch trying to play-act to what a tourist expects in a destination. (It’s why I’ve always found it funny that so many Paris boutique hotels are among the most oddly decorated spaces you’ll ever come across—I’m talking neons and shiny plastic furniture and mirrors all over that you’d think to find in a post-Soviet city.)
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Hotels, boarding houses may reopen as of May 24 in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE - Hotels and boarding houses may reopen as of May 24, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told journalists after a cabinet meeting, adding that he will submit a proposal to the government next week so that they can reopen without capacity limits. The government has been relaxing the economic restrictions based on six packages and on the number of new Covid-19 infections per 100,000 in the past seven days, which was 102 on Sunday.
LifestyleEstes Park Trail Gazette

Preservation of The Carriage House at The Stanley Hotel

The Carriage House at The Stanley Hotel is the last building left in F.O. Stanley’s legacy that has yet to be preserved, until now. Out of his passion for the property’s history, John Cullen, owner of The Stanley, went through great lengths to keep the historic structure of the building including spending over $1 million to remove the roof piece by piece and place it back on top. John’s mission was to preserve the historic nature of the building and create something F.O Stanley himself would be proud of. He is excited to share that the building will now serve the new purpose as a restaurant and performance venue, while creating over 70 new jobs in the Estes valley.
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Completes Property-wide Reimagination

TELLURIDE, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces the completion of a property-wide reimagination, bringing a new tier of luxury to Telluride. The resort unveils 83 newly transformed guestrooms and modernized public spaces, including Timber Room, a vibrant new indoor-outdoor bar and lounge that first debuted in January 2021, and Alpine Swim Club, a picturesque outdoor pool and dining terrace. Alongside the physical transformation, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection debuts new “exclusively Madeline” experiences for Summer, inviting guests to bring home stories of one-of-a-kind luxury adventures in the Rocky Mountains. From foraging the verdant mountainside with the executive chef to taking on Colorado’s backcountry from above on a paragliding tour, adventure abounds at the chic Telluride retreat this season.
Berkeley, CALodging

Best Western Opens or Adds Four Boutique Hotels in North America

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently opened four boutique hotels in North America. In addition, one of the hotels is joining the BW Premier Collection by Best Western. Prior to the newest openings, Best Western opened the Aiden @Scottsdale North in Arizona. Aiden by Best Western @ Berkeley. The Aiden...
Lifestyledesignboom.com

steven holl expands its loisium hotel in austria with monumental vaulting

Along a gently sloping vineyard in in langenlois, austria, steven holl architects completes a 30-room extension for its loisium hotel. working again with associate architects, sam-ott-reinisch, the new structure expands on the concept for the resort’s original 2005 design for the loisium hotel and wine center. the loisium hotel and wine center celebrate the local heritage of an ancient wine vault system. the historic subterranean network, which includes stone passages that are 900 years old, underlies the urban plan of the town. the first two buildings of the loisium campus sought to create an analogical relation to the geometry of the cellars, with the wine center embedded within the vineyards and the hotel referencing the branching morphology of the vaults above. together these three elements represented three basic types of architecture: under, in, and over the ground.
Home & Gardentheculturetrip.com

The Best Boutique Hotels in Northumberland, England

Wild it may be, but these singular, stylish stays set this far-flung county in northern England on a collision course with some of the trendiest cities in the world. Film-set castles crumbling onto expansive, empty beaches; sunrise hikes along Roman walls; snug, stone-clad inns with roaring fires to hunker down in afterwards – Northumberland may just be the most underrated county in England. Fringing the border with Scotland and a spectacular, blustery stretch of coast, it’s rich with ancient trails and storied market towns. Most seductive of all are its scattering of contemporary boutique hotels, often set within historic walls. Discover the best below – all bookable with Culture Trip.
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

Brick Hotel, Counting House closing Aug. 28

On Aug. 28, the historic Brick Hotel and The Counting House Restaurant and Pub on The Circle in Georgetown will be closing. Ed and Lynn Lester of Georgetown, owners of the inn and restaurant, have leased the building to the state of Delaware for new Department of Justice offices. After...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

A Look At Boutique, Soft-Brand Hotel Supply And Performance

Independent boutique hotel supply and soft-brand hotel supply has grown in the past decade, and hotels in these segments have weathered the pandemic better than branded hotels in some cases. According to The Highland Group’s Boutique Hotel Report 2021, independent boutique hotel supply has grown 5% in the past 10...
Chicago, ILhospitalitynet.org

Pendry Hotels & Resorts Opens Pendry Chicago In Reimagined 1920s-Era Carbide & Carbon Building

Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Chicago. Located in the heart of the Loop neighborhood, Pendry Chicago is a reimagination of the iconic 1920s-era Carbide & Carbon Building, a true American Art Deco landmark. Pendry Chicago delivers 364 newly redesigned guestrooms and suites; completely renovated and reinvigorated public spaces including the hotel's signature modern French brasserie and cafe, Venteux; the intimate Bar Pendry; The Billiard Gallery, and a summer rooftop bar, set 24 stories above Michigan Avenue to debut June 25 as Château Carbide, a day-to-night experience delivering the lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur with a very Chicago spin. The hotel offers 13,000 square feet of diverse meetings and event space, a state-of- the-art fitness center, and a curated art collection featuring works from both world-renowned and local Chicago artists.
Providence, RIdwell.com

An Old Textile Mill in Rhode Island Is Now a Vibrant Hotel Buzzing With Design

Fleshed out with furniture and wares by local makers, the newly open Dye House beckons the design minded for overnight stays and events. Set in the artsy Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, Rhode Island, this 1880s structure was once occupied by American Woolens Company, a legacy distributor of woolen fabrics. More recently, the 5,120-square-foot space was converted into a live/work arrangement by a designer-ceramicist couple before being put up for sale in 2019. Now, its new owners have given the historical structure yet another life—this time as a boutique hotel and event space, aptly named the Dye House.