Nas’ Mass Appeal Jumps Ship from Universal to Sony Music’s The Orchard
Nas’ Mass Appeal media and record company has officially jumped ship from Universal Music Group, inking a strategic partnership with Sony Music’s The Orchard. The Orchard just recently announced the high-profile deal with Nas and Mass Appeal via a post on its Daily Rind blog. For background, the 47-year-old Nas – who reportedly made at least $40 million from Coinbase’s IPO last month – co-founded Mass Appeal back in 2014.www.digitalmusicnews.com