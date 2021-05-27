Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Partners with PlayVS for High School eSports

By Brian Renadette
techraptor.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Nintendo of America announced an official partnership with PlayVS, the premier provider for high school and college students in the growing world of eSports. High school eSports players will now be able to look forward to Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Splatoon 2 being officially recognized varsity athletics in certain schools this fall, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe joining in next Spring.

techraptor.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Product Marketing#Gaming#Splatoon#Super Mario Bros#Nintendo Partners#Super Smash Bros Ultimate#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#Nintendo Switch Online#Nintendo Of America#Competitive Play#Varsity Athletics#Select Qualifying Schools#Canada#College Students#School Year#Fall#Spring#United States#Playvs States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Education
News Break
Esports
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesBusiness Wire

Nintendo Download: Do Your Time in the School of Hard Knocks

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. World’s End Club – The “Go-Getters Club,” a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a “Game of Fate” that will test their bonds of friendship. With colorful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay and a compelling story, World’s End Club will captivate new and experienced players alike. World’s End Club will be available on May 28.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

Skillshot Media Partners With Reely, Bringing Real-Time AI Technology To Esports Event Productions

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reely.ai first commercialized its Machine Vision + AI technology in the collegiate sports market in the Fall of 2019. Seeing a massive opportunity to use its proprietary real-time stream analysis and distribution tool in the esports and gaming world, Reely.ai has partnered with Skillshot Media, a leader in organizing and producing live esports events.
MLBcultureofgaming.com

eSports Charts partners with Tundra Esports

Esports Charts, an Esports data provider, has announced that it is partnering with Tundra Esports, a UK-based esports organization. Esports Charts will provide analytics on the organization’s teams and players and statistics from the global esports market. The joint statement provided by the two parties indicates that they intend to...
Video Gamespocketnow.com

Nintendo’s highly-anticipated OLED Switch might arrive in September

Looks like Nintendo is finally ready to launch an upgraded version of the Switch handheld console, one that has so far been the stuff of rumors and speculations. As per a Bloomberg report, the upcoming console could be announced ahead of the E3 conference in June while assembly of the device begins a month later.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Nintendo partners with PlayVS to make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 officially recognized varsity athletics at participating high schools across the US and Canada

Nintendo has teamed up with playvs to bring competitive fun to high school varsity athletics across the U.S. and Canada. Read on below to learn more:. Nintendo partners with playvs to bring competitive fun to high school varsity athletics across the U.S. and Canada. Nintendo and PlayVS today announced a...
Video Gameschatsports.com

EXCEL ESPORTS partners with AndaSeat

British esports organisation EXCEL ESPORTS has announced a partnership with gaming chair and table brand AndaSeat. As a result, AndaSeat will become the official gaming chair supplier for EXCEL’s League of Legends teams. This means that Andaseat will provide chairs for EXCEL’s LEC and NLC rosters, its training facilities in...
Video Gamesthedalesreport.com

Nintendo and PlayVS break ground

PlayVS is a platform designed to bring esports to highschools and colleges. In part because of national organizations like PlayVS and HSEL, high schools have begun to adopt esports as a part of their sports programming. PlayVS operates high school varsity esports leagues in both America and Canada, and also...
Technologykeengamer.com

Smash Bros./Splatoon 2 Now Nintendo Varsity Esports

Nintendo of America has announced a new partnership with PlayVS that will result in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 becoming officially recognized as Nintendo varsity esports in participating US high schools starting this fall. The announcement says that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will join the PlayVS roster for the spring 2022 high school season as well. Nintendo of America’s senior director of product marketing, Bill Trinen, commented on the new partnership:
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

SteelSeries Partners With Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. Webedia and Dell Launch Call of Duty Tournament in Brazil. byVictor Frascarelli. June 2, 2021. Entertainment holding Webedia in Brazil, responsible for the country’s branch of the gaming news...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

G2 Esports partners with Bondly to launch NFT series

European organisation G2 Esports has established a multi-year partnership with NFT solutions provider Bondly. G2 will launch a series of organisation-related NFTs, designed to ‘immortalise its strongest moments’. The first G2 NFT is set to be revealed on June 30th, whilst the rest will be released gradually throughout the year, all available exclusively via the Bondly platform.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A Super Mario Kart hacker has restored Nintendo’s official track editor

A community modder has restored an official Super Mario Kart track editor used by Nintendo to create the original Super Nintendo game. Modder ‘MrL314’ first discovered references to the track editor within the code for an early Super Mario Kart 1991 prototype, which was leaked online last year as part of the so-called Nintendo ‘Gigaleak’.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Feature: Nintendo Life eShop Selects - May 2021

May was a little on the quiet side in terms of quality eShop greats, but there were still a number of titles released that are absolutely worthy of your time. These awards aim to celebrate the best of Nintendo's digital store, giving some love and attention to the games that could so easily be missed in the Switch's ever-growing library.
Video Gamestrends1news.com

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: Is Bigger Really Better? • ALi2DAY

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: If you’re considering buying the latest Nintendo console, you’ve got to make a decision and we’re here to help. When it comes to convenience, the Nintendo Switch is a hard-to-beat console. Since its release in 2017, the console has been a hit for Nintendo, appealing to players around the world for its ability to play at home and on the go, as well as a fantastic library of games.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Wingspan fluttering on Xbox and iOS this summer

One of our favorite board games, and favorite digital adaptations of board games, is expanding on more platforms. Developer Monster Couch has announced that Wingspan will release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S via the Microsoft Store on June 18 ($19.99), and iOS mobile devices on July 20 ($9.99).
Video Gamesvoonze.com

mcrXtremeGame, the ‘gaming’ event with eSports and ‘streaming’ that you cannot miss

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Thanks to the explosion of eSports in recent years, the gaming scene has taken a radical turn. From the absolute hegemony of the consoles we have passed to a scenario in which computers are becoming the main machine to enjoy those video games but, above all, to compete. Which has led users to a mad rush to enjoy the most powerful hardware in their homes. MCR is a wholesale company that is always very close to the current market of this PC hardware and that, as a way toconnect professionals and users, has organized the mcrXtreamGame, which will begin tomorrow, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the morning, virtually for all those gamers who want to connect live. An event that brings together all that the world of videogames currently offers in its competitive aspect, since not only will professionals from the eSports industry be present to attest to their experience, but also competitions and talks will be held focused on the topic. Forums, debates and experts The event will begin with the intervention of the CEO of MCR, Pedro Quiroga, as well as the General Director of the company, Eduardo Moreno, who will be accompanied by Sergio Perela, a sports journalist specialized in eSports. At mcrXtreamGame, the main managers of firms such as GfK or GGtech Entertainment, promoter of the Storm Circuit, where some of the most important academies and quarries of professional teams compete, compete within the amateur scene of League of Legends, Valorant and Wild Rift. There will also be time for the so-called thematic blocks that will focus on the key areas of that PC hardware that is growing exponentially in recent years with increasingly important business figures. It will be at that time to talk about the novelties in components and peripherals such as monitors, memories, storage devices, hardware for streaming, accessories such as keyboards, mice and gamepads oriented to competition, etc. Among the participating brands, we find names such as Asus, Avermedia, BenQ, CoolerMaster, Corsair, Creative, Gigabyte, HTC VIVE, Hyperx, Iiyama, Intel, Krom, LG, Mars Gaming, Millenium, MSI, Razer, Salicru, Samsung Storage, The G-Lab, Thrustmaster, Western Digital or Xiaomi. In addition to that more serious part, there will be time for users to participate in raffles with important PC hardware prizes and votes to proclaim the best in the gaming ecosystem. If you want to participate, you are on time. You just have to access this link and enjoy the video games.